Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sprinter
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower161 hp @ 3800 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Workspace Access Packageyes
High Idle Fixed Packageyes
Trailer Hitch Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
High Performance Air Conditioning Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Multi-function Wheel/Display Packageyes
Front Bench Seat Packageyes
Parktronic Packageyes
High Idle Variable Packageyes
Rear Window Packageyes
Spare Tire Deletion Packageyes
Active Safety Plus Package w/Parktronicyes
Active Safety Plus Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
Suspension Seating Packageyes
Mobility Prep Packageyes
Partition w/Sliding Door and Passenger Jump Seat Packageyes
Premium Appearance Packageyes
Floor Packageyes
Partition w/Sliding Door w/o Passenger Jump Seat Packageyes
Window Prep Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
5 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Fan - Electric Roofyes
Rear Wall Liner On Partition Cab Backyes
Heat Insulation Rear Compartmentyes
Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unityes
Hinged Lid For Storage Compartmentyes
Heated Front Passenger Seatyes
Lockable Glove Compartmentyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Full Bulkhead w/1 Sliding Windowyes
AGM Battery 12V 95 Ahyes
Heater, Auxiliary Rearyes
Cargo Straps/Lashing Railsyes
Full Bulkheadyes
Light Motion Sensor For Load Compartmentyes
Pre-Installation For Bulkheadyes
12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartmentyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Passenger Comfort Seatyes
Full Bulkhead w/1 Windowyes
Half Height Load Compartment Trimyes
Cruise Controlyes
Rear Floor Covering in Rubberyes
Heated Driver's Seatyes
Front Floor Mat Deletionyes
Upper Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Becker Map Pilotyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Two Additional Masters Keysyes
Pre-Installation For Radioyes
Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doorsyes
Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboardyes
Storage Slot At Front Under Roof Lineryes
D-Ring Cargo Strapsyes
12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Baseyes
Remote Control for Auxiliary Heateryes
Rear Heater Preparationyes
Heat Insulation Front Compartmentyes
Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lightsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartmentyes
Wooden Floor Deletionyes
Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistlineyes
Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrestyes
Driver Comfort Seatyes
Rear Roof Trimyes
Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrestyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Primed Side Moldingsyes
Fixed Window In Right Sliding Dooryes
Mounting Rails For Roof Rackyes
Spring Loaded Rear Bumper Stepyes
Windows in Rear Doorsyes
Jet Black Painted Wheelsyes
Two Stage Opening Sliding Dooryes
High Roofyes
Fixed Window In Left Sliding Dooryes
Wheel Chocksyes
Body Work SCRyes
Arctic White Painted Wheelsyes
Headlamp Washing Systemyes
Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipersyes
Wheel House Coveringyes
M+S Tiresyes
Assist Handle For Left Rear Dooryes
Electric Sliding Stepyes
Windshield w/Filter Bandyes
Grey Rear Door Stepyes
Assist Handle For Sliding Dooryes
Side Door Badging Deletionyes
Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Sectionyes
Illuminated Exitsyes
Sliding Door Right Side Deletionyes
Black Tinted Windows in Rearyes
Sliding Left Dooryes
Assist Handle For Right Rear Dooryes
Front License Plate Deletionyes
Continental Tiresyes
Protective Edge On Door Sillyes
Assist Handle w/Partitionyes
Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grilleyes
Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
Primed Front & Rear Bumpersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity318.0 cu.ft.
Length233.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight5071 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place318.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3479 lbs.
Width78.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Steel Blue
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Blue Grey
  • Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Vanda Blue
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Broom Yellow (Fleet)
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic White
  • Aqua Green
  • Grey White
  • Graphite Grey
  • Black Blue
  • Earth Brown (Fleet)
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Flame Red
  • Stone Grey
  • Velvet Red
  • Silver Grey
  • Coca Cola Red (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black Upholstery, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
