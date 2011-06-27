Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

PURE SUBLIME ELEGANCE Matt , 05/02/2019 SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my dream car. I love that its fast as lightning , beautiful to look at and the way it handles, but does it all in an effortless, professional way. It is so packed with luxury but is still a masculine car. do we really like to get punished in a Porsche just because we want to drive in a sports car? Maybe getting soft in my 40's but I like a quiet, smooth, UN-jarring ride mixed with massive power and agility. I'm not competing on a race track. anyone saying this SL is anything less than totally sophisticated understated and beautiful is maybe upset that they don't own it. Update: excellent reliability still just as beautiful as the day I bought it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A classic Benz William Ferguson , 10/01/2019 SL 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Styling is subjective but I think it's gorgeous. Twin turbo V-6 has plenty of power and gets 30+ mpg on highway. Love the massaging seats and other luxury features. Ride is firm, even in Comfort mode, but not punishing. I bought an off-lease car with 30k miles for less than half of list price. Like all Mercedes products, maintenance costs are high. This car has a very high "wow" factor.

Live in your car, love what you drive!!! Flo Bullock , 12/01/2019 SL 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best car I have ever owned. It's solid, feels super safe. It' a fun drive! The trunk is deceiving. It fits more than you can imagine. Haven't had any problems with it other than a couple of minor things that were covered. It's almost 5 years old.

Perfect Karl , 05/19/2018 SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 0 of 4 people found this review helpful Buy only CPO