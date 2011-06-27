Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
PURE SUBLIME ELEGANCE
This is my dream car. I love that its fast as lightning , beautiful to look at and the way it handles, but does it all in an effortless, professional way. It is so packed with luxury but is still a masculine car. do we really like to get punished in a Porsche just because we want to drive in a sports car? Maybe getting soft in my 40's but I like a quiet, smooth, UN-jarring ride mixed with massive power and agility. I'm not competing on a race track. anyone saying this SL is anything less than totally sophisticated understated and beautiful is maybe upset that they don't own it. Update: excellent reliability still just as beautiful as the day I bought it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A classic Benz
Styling is subjective but I think it’s gorgeous. Twin turbo V-6 has plenty of power and gets 30+ mpg on highway. Love the massaging seats and other luxury features. Ride is firm, even in Comfort mode, but not punishing. I bought an off-lease car with 30k miles for less than half of list price. Like all Mercedes products, maintenance costs are high. This car has a very high “wow” factor.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Live in your car, love what you drive!!!
Best car I have ever owned. It's solid, feels super safe. It' a fun drive! The trunk is deceiving. It fits more than you can imagine. Haven't had any problems with it other than a couple of minor things that were covered. It's almost 5 years old.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect
Buy only CPO
Wonderful
Replaced my Jaguar XK with a SL 400. Big step up in sophistication. Tech is far superior in the SL. Great rear drive handling. Mine has a CD player (Edmunds review says it shouldn’t). Also, the top is a two piece, not three, which limits the stylists in the size of the quarter windows.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
