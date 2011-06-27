Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,909
|$35,921
|$39,118
|Clean
|$31,723
|$34,645
|$37,655
|Average
|$29,349
|$32,092
|$34,728
|Rough
|$26,976
|$29,539
|$31,802
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,197
|$64,185
|$67,586
|Clean
|$58,990
|$61,904
|$65,058
|Average
|$54,576
|$57,343
|$60,001
|Rough
|$50,163
|$52,781
|$54,945
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,945
|$82,531
|$88,588
|Clean
|$74,170
|$79,599
|$85,274
|Average
|$68,621
|$73,733
|$78,647
|Rough
|$63,071
|$67,868
|$72,019
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,046
|$41,244
|$47,558
|Clean
|$33,782
|$39,779
|$45,779
|Average
|$31,255
|$36,848
|$42,221
|Rough
|$28,727
|$33,916
|$38,663