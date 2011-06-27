Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,971
|$55,264
|$59,620
|Clean
|$48,825
|$52,970
|$57,013
|Average
|$44,534
|$48,384
|$51,799
|Rough
|$40,242
|$43,797
|$46,586
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,984
|$36,128
|$41,953
|Clean
|$28,722
|$34,629
|$40,119
|Average
|$26,197
|$31,631
|$36,450
|Rough
|$23,673
|$28,632
|$32,782
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,213
|$73,095
|$78,147
|Clean
|$65,342
|$70,062
|$74,730
|Average
|$59,598
|$63,995
|$67,896
|Rough
|$53,855
|$57,929
|$61,063