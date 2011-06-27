Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,914
|$38,102
|$41,494
|Clean
|$33,996
|$37,091
|$40,361
|Average
|$32,160
|$35,068
|$38,094
|Rough
|$30,325
|$33,045
|$35,828
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,078
|$60,017
|$64,229
|Clean
|$54,604
|$58,424
|$62,475
|Average
|$51,655
|$55,238
|$58,967
|Rough
|$48,707
|$52,051
|$55,458
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,368
|$32,247
|$35,307
|Clean
|$28,596
|$31,391
|$34,343
|Average
|$27,052
|$29,678
|$32,414
|Rough
|$25,508
|$27,966
|$30,485
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,612
|$39,653
|$42,896
|Clean
|$35,650
|$38,601
|$41,724
|Average
|$33,725
|$36,495
|$39,381
|Rough
|$31,800
|$34,390
|$37,038
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,208
|$62,609
|$66,263
|Clean
|$57,652
|$60,947
|$64,453
|Average
|$54,539
|$57,623
|$60,833
|Rough
|$51,426
|$54,299
|$57,214
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,994
|$30,818
|$33,818
|Clean
|$27,258
|$30,000
|$32,894
|Average
|$25,786
|$28,364
|$31,047
|Rough
|$24,315
|$26,728
|$29,200
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,170
|$38,614
|$42,274
|Clean
|$34,246
|$37,589
|$41,119
|Average
|$32,397
|$35,539
|$38,810
|Rough
|$30,548
|$33,489
|$36,501