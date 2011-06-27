  1. Home
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,914$38,102$41,494
Clean$33,996$37,091$40,361
Average$32,160$35,068$38,094
Rough$30,325$33,045$35,828
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,078$60,017$64,229
Clean$54,604$58,424$62,475
Average$51,655$55,238$58,967
Rough$48,707$52,051$55,458
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,368$32,247$35,307
Clean$28,596$31,391$34,343
Average$27,052$29,678$32,414
Rough$25,508$27,966$30,485
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,612$39,653$42,896
Clean$35,650$38,601$41,724
Average$33,725$36,495$39,381
Rough$31,800$34,390$37,038
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,208$62,609$66,263
Clean$57,652$60,947$64,453
Average$54,539$57,623$60,833
Rough$51,426$54,299$57,214
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,994$30,818$33,818
Clean$27,258$30,000$32,894
Average$25,786$28,364$31,047
Rough$24,315$26,728$29,200
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,170$38,614$42,274
Clean$34,246$37,589$41,119
Average$32,397$35,539$38,810
Rough$30,548$33,489$36,501
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,258 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,000 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class ranges from $24,315 to $33,818, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
