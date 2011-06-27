Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

CLS Mercedes don , 02/08/2005 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This is the best looking Mercedes in a long, long time. The exterior has beautiful sleek lines and is a "hottie". The interior up front is very nice. The instrument panel is basically an "E" class cluster with some added extras. The back seat is for two people only and if you are tall, you will be bumping your head on top. For a fun and great looking car, its great. Report Abuse

A terrific sports sedan Jim Glass , 12/19/2015 CLS500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Entry level cost is high, depreciation for no good reason is abysmal. It is a beautiful car, inside and out. In 2005-6, it set the style standard which has been copied by most manufacturers at some level within their product lineups. Performance is also very good even by today's standards 10 years later. It will do 0-60 in 5.5 sec. and its passing performance 50-90 mph is on par with any similar car today. We continue to use this car mostly for highway trips and it performs admirably. Today, it simply lacks all the technical frills found on most cars in this class today. Notably, there is no backup camera, Bluetooth​ or other phone connection. (A hard wire phone-specific connector was available but not purchased.) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Only 4 passenger sports car! doublet , 08/30/2005 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I traded my S500 for this car. I traded my Jaguar XKR for a SL500. The CLS55 is faster than my XKR and holds two adults in the back seat. The trunk is enormous. This is my daily driver. I love the sound, steering feel, power and look. Unbelievable to have something this cool and this practical. I am a senior and this is our sedan.

This is it SUSAN KNOWS , 12/11/2009 47 of 52 people found this review helpful I am a car person. That is what I do for a living, that is what I wake up in the morning for, to deal with vehicles. This car was well researched before the purchase. and yes there is no absolute when purchasing such a type of vehicle. They will have weak points and strengths. This vehicle has very few weak ones. It is simply fabulous. I am proud to own one. I am not new to the Mercedes scene and I know they are built to last but It is nice when they look good and have the functionality in one package. Whenever I get in the car which is a kidless car by the way, I turn into another mode. I block out all other things and set myself free. be careful you will be tested, be strong!