  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Awesome new coupe from Mercedes proves that they're serious about sports cars.
  • Lack of a manual transmission proves that they aren't that serious about sports cars.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,976 - $4,356
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Don't ever call the gang at the three-pointed star lazy; they've been rolling out new cars faster than Hot Wheels. Their latest effort is the CLK-Class, a C- and SLK-Class derived coupe that boasts a powerful engine, emotive styling and a comfortable interior. It is the latest in a string of Mercedes-Benz victories that will undoubtedly stretch into the next century.

With its long wheelbase and quad headlamps, the CLK-Class bears a close resemblance to the E-Class sedans and wagons. In reality, however, it does not share any body panels with any other car in the Mercedes' lineup. In size, the CLK-Class falls closer to the C-Class sedans. Its high level of standard equipment, however, places it in the loftier realm of the E-Class in terms of luxury and refinement.

Powered by a 3.2-liter V6 engine, the CLK-Class makes 215 horsepower and 229 foot-pounds of torque. Mated to Mercedes' ubiquitous five-speed automatic transmission, the engine is powerful enough to propel the car to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. The CLK-Class uses the same suspension underpinings as its topless counterpart, the SLK-Class. This means that the CLK-Class rides on a four-wheel independent suspension with a double-wishbone setup in the front and a five-link setup in the rear.

As with all Mercedes, the CLK-Class features a cornucopia of safety equipment. Traction control, antilock brakes, front and side-impact airbags, BabySmart car seats and Brake Assist are all standard on this new coupe. The newest technologies are the BabySmart system and the Brake Assist. BabySmart car seats are designed to give parents the option of letting their child ride in the front seat by deactivating the passenger side airbag via a transponder located in the BabySmart child seat. Brake Assist aids drivers by monitoring the urgency with which a brake pedal is depressed and applying full brakes if a panic situation is detected: a perfect remedy for those who don't like to pay attention to where their $40,000 car is headed.

Since this is a Mercedes sport coupe, there is plenty of luxury to go with the performance. Standard features include leather upholstery, walnut accents, a Bose stereo, power seats with three-position driver memory, heated outside mirrors and an integrated garage door opener.

Mercedes has an attractive coupe in the new CLK-Class, but we are not certain that it is going to succeed. Coupe sales have been off for years, as people have been trading their sports cars for sport-utes. Mercedes itself has just introduced a sport-utility vehicle to take advantage of this current boom. Who knows, though, maybe people will think that the CLK-Class looks nice parked between their ML320 sport-ute and E320 sedan.

1998 Highlights

Mercedes rolls out an all-new sport coupe that is an amalgamation of C- and SLK-Class technologies, with E-Class style up front. The CLK-Class is infused with the same 3.2-liter V6 that has made its way into the ML320 and E320.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Silver Bullet
Mikey Cuccini,07/20/2007
My CLK 320 is truly a great automobile. First off, I bought it for myself on my 32nd birthday. What a gift. It handles extremely well in suburban driving even on roads that are slightly bumpy it feels quite smooth. On new pavement it is a dream. The V6 is very capable and is very quick. There hasn't been anyone who has been able to stay with me from a dead stop at a stoplight. It is sooo quick and smooth. I would recommend it. If you are purchasing a used one look for rust toward the front of the door jams and the trunk deck lid where key would go in. Great car.
The Best Hands Down
Fred Clayton,11/22/2016
CLK320 2dr Coupe
I purchased my 1998 CLK 320 a couple of years ago and it had 136,000 miles on it. These cars are the best ever for amount of money that you pay for them. When it comes to maintenance I do a lot of the simple stuff myself, i.e. brakes, tie rods, recharge the a/c etc. The only real expense you will have is when you will need to replace the Serpentine Belt which will cost about $800.00 and the motor mounts that's a $600.00 job besides that this has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. Now my car has 157,000 miles on it and it is still a head turner and the ride is amazing. I am staying with the CLK 320 the next one I purchase will be a newer model that does not have the B pillar which makes the vehicle look way cool. Four people/total strangers have approached me and asked if I wanted to sell my CLK I told them not now. LOL Why spend $10,000+ for another vehicle (Lexus, Ford, Chevy, BMW etc.) when you can have the best for pennies on the dollar.
Excellent overall car
Teekhe,08/29/2002
This was my first Mercedes Benz and overall I would definitely purchase another one. The car is sporty, fun to drive and very reliable. It has excellent acceleration and braking is a breeze. The ABS certainly works!! When I first got, it there were a lot of jealous looks in the neighborhood as few of them were around. Now they are quite prevalent, but still look fabulous. This is a softer ride than the BMW's, but not as soft as say a Lexus. It's the right balance of sportiness and comfort for me.
See all 3 reviews of the 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
More About This Model

After flying into Detroit International Airport two hours later than expected due to a string of delays, I found myself tired and irritated as I threw my suitcase into the spacious trunk of the 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK 320. One quick glance up at the gray, cloud-filled July sky reminded me why I'd left the Midwest for Colorado a year earlier. Just at that moment, almost mockingly, a single raindrop fell into my eye. To make matters worse, construction on I-94, the main highway leading to and from the airport, made road congestion unbearable, until I was finally far enough away from the traffic to utilize my yoga breathing and try to relax. It wasn't working.

With one touch, I opened the car's sunroof, switched the radio to a rock station, turned the volume dial far to the right, then stomped on the gas. Within seconds, my mood brightened. Driving Mercedes' sporty little coupe fast along Michigan's highways toward my parents' home provided more fun than just about anything I'd ever experienced in the lower portion of Michigan's flatlands.

The 1998 CLK 320 is pure machine. With a 3.2-liter Twin Spark V6 engine pumping out 215 ponies and 229 foot-pounds of torque throughout a wide rpm range, the CLK can sprint from 0 to 60 in 6.9 seconds. Highway driving was pure bliss, as was maneuvering the car through the twisties in the northern part of the state later that week-even with the standard five-speed automatic transmission, though we would've liked a manual, which isn't available on this car.

The automatic, though, is built to adapt to changes in road grade-delaying upshifts on ascents and downshifting on descents (which we didn't have to worry about in Michigan)-as well as to an individual's driving style. Since our particular test car sees hundreds of different drivers per year, it must be schizophrenic by now from trying to figure out its true "owner." Maybe that's why the car seemed to take on a life of its own, hugging the road with certainty and accelerating like it knew where it was going, after we loaded it up the next day and headed "up north" toward the pristine lakes dotting northwest Michigan.

Touted as a hybrid between a sports car and a luxury car, the CLK certainly handled like a pro, keeping up easily with a souped-up Toyota Avalon sporting high-performance stickers. (Why anyone would soup up an Avalon is beyond us, but that's a different story.) Though Mercedes claims the CLK has the smooth, seamless ride of a luxury vehicle, occupants still felt some road bumps at higher speeds in true sports car style.

The CLK coupe will receive a 4.3-liter V8 engine in the fall of 1998, enabling the car to gobble up miles with an amazing output of 275 horsepower, though the 3.2-liter coupe that we lived with for a week certainly wasn't lacking in any way. Fast and furious, Mercedes' little coupe tore up the roads without much urging from its driver. Toward the end of the week, however, after logging 1,000 miles on the odometer, we noticed a rattling sound when the car idled.

Once off the highways and onto two-lane roads that wound through woods and farms, the coupe, like a sleepy child, seemed to settle down. Steering was responsive and solid, and the wheel felt meaty, but it wasn't too big or too small. Inside the cabin, wind noise was virtually nonexistent and, though the electric adjustable driver's seat moves in ten different directions, including up, I could never seem to get high enough to see the corners of the car or the three-pointed star glinting on the hood. Bummer.

Garnering plenty of stares and admiring walk-arounds from locals in the quaint town of Glen Arbor, Mich., our shiny black CLK was a standout. Front styling is classy and dramatic, resembling the E-Class with the almost-round, bulbous four-headlight face and large, silver-toothed grille accented by the silver hood ornament that sits like a king atop his throne. The rear of the car is steeply slanted with a nice sloping greenhouse in between the front and back of the vehicle. Consequently, the rear has a short, stout look that makes the huge trunk a pleasant surprise when you first open it up. The CLK's trunk was large enough for anything I could imagine carting around. Four bags of golf clubs were placed neatly inside with plenty of extra room on one early morning drive to the Mistwood golf courses.

Interior room was ample for four riders, but forget about sticking a fifth passenger in the backseat, even for a trip to the market; the middle section of the rear seat has a plastic cubby that would be uncomfortable no matter how small you are. A First Aid Kit is packed up against the seat behind the fold-down armrest for emergencies. There was also a change holder that jiggled out of place easily, due to a defective spring on our test car. One 6-foot tall rider in the backseat said he had plenty of legroom, but noted that the driver was quite short and the front seat was positioned almost all the way forward on its track. With a larger driver in front of him, he would have been eating his knees.

Exiting the vehicle from the backseat is made simple by Mercedes' Easy Entry System, a red strap that can be pulled from the rear and automatically tilts the front seat over and slides it forward. Entering the backseat is a bit trickier. Passengers consistently pulled down, instead of up, to release the seat lock. The release ring's circular frame makes it appear to belong to the seatbelt mechanism rather than the seat itself and I always had to explain how to use it to first-time passengers.

Mercedes cars are known for luxury, and the CLK is no exception. Standard features include leather upholstery, burl walnut trim, Bose eight-speaker audio system with cassette and weatherband radio, dual-zone automatic climate controls, ten-way power adjustable front seats with three position memory, express up/down windows, heated side mirrors, an anti-theft system, cruise control, and an integrated garage door opener. The burl walnut trim looked nice with the black interior, though the black leather seats and floor mats showed every spec of dirt that was brought into the car by a six-year-old who had spent the afternoon canoeing.

Mercedes expects the CLK 320 Coupe to attract younger buyers to the marque than ever before; in the 30 to 50 age range. Most will be college graduates, half will be single, and women will make up 45 percent of those plunking down some greenbacks for a bit of fun.

We found one teenage girl who already has her heart set on purchasing the CLK. "That's it. That's the car I want someday," she declared to her young friend, pointing to our sleek black vehicle parked in front of a rustic cabin.

"Yeah," her skeptical companion scoffed, "Ya better be rich." Unfazed, she replied, "Oh, I will be rich. Don't worry, and that's exactly the car I'm gonna buy."

Well, by then Mercedes designers will probably have come out with another beautiful, must-have vehicle, complete with power, luxury and style. They always do.

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe. Available styles include CLK320 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,755.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,810.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,800.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles