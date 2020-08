Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts

2001 Mercedes CLK 320 with only 89k!! This Mercedes needs to be seen in person...it has a metallic pearl paint job and it changes color when the sun hits it!! CHECK IT OUT!! It also runs and drives out great!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBLK65G11T072386

Stock: 72386

Certified Pre-Owned: No