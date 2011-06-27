2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review
- Solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in Cabriolet.
- High price, some subpar plastic trim, a few hard-to-use controls.
List Price Estimate
$2,724 - $5,211
A stylish, if expensive, melding of comfort and performance suitable for all but the most serious driving enthusiasts.
2005 Highlights
This year the CLK's standard eight-speaker Bose audio system is scrapped in favor of a 10-speaker Harman Kardon unit, while the navigation system is now DVD-based. The 320 model gets upgraded standard wheels, and offers a lighting package with foglights that illuminate with the turn signals, or when the steering wheel is turned. The 500's five-speed automatic is replaced with a new seven-speed unit with steering wheel shift controls. Also, ventilated front seats are now optional. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.
FIVE YEARS OF FUN,03/25/2010
Bought this car in December 2004 for my wife and we have enjoyed the car a lot. The car has been pretty good as far as problems. If I were thinking of buying a used one I would check the service record of the car and if it did not have a problem history, I would buy one. I have found in driving Mercedes Benz it really depends on if you get one that is made good or one that is a lemon. I have had both in my 30 years of Mercedes. They are very expensive cars to buy and to maintain but style and good looks and the Mercedes emblem never have come cheap.
Autooracle,11/05/2007
Reliability issues. Climate control: 5 times in the shop for now, and going in now for the 6th. Rough Idle: 4 times. Seat belt motor: 3 times. Driver's seat motor. Rain sensor activating on a dry windshield. Reverse Ttilt for rear view mirror: repaired 4 times. Radio: 2 times. Steer clear. Overall reliability of electrical items is horrid.
bizzybee81,04/01/2013
After 5 years of ownership, having purchased new, once my extended warranty (5 yr, 100k miles) ended, the sobering realization that major repairs costing more than the car is worth was a wake-up call. I'm being told by the dealer and MBUSA that the 7-speed transmission and torque convertor has to be replaced at a cost of $7k. With just barely over 130k miles, this first generation tranny is now defunct. It turns out it was a sealed transmission with no prescribed maintenance schedule to prevent problems. I'm told metal seems to be floating around and it has to be replaced -- at full cost to me! What OEM does that?? Add to that another $8k in other repairs, and $15k!! Last MB I'll ever buy.
Michael Stuart,10/03/2008
This car is everything I'd hoped it was. Very powerful and responsive V-8 not only delivers but is comfortable to drive. I'm 6'0" 205lbs and my only comfort issue is that it sits so low that it's a bit difficult to get in and out of
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
