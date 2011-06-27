  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(86)
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in Cabriolet.
  • High price, some subpar plastic trim, a few hard-to-use controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish, if expensive, melding of comfort and performance suitable for all but the most serious driving enthusiasts.

2005 Highlights

This year the CLK's standard eight-speaker Bose audio system is scrapped in favor of a 10-speaker Harman Kardon unit, while the navigation system is now DVD-based. The 320 model gets upgraded standard wheels, and offers a lighting package with foglights that illuminate with the turn signals, or when the steering wheel is turned. The 500's five-speed automatic is replaced with a new seven-speed unit with steering wheel shift controls. Also, ventilated front seats are now optional. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(78%)
4(13%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
86 reviews
See all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

FIVE YEARS AND HAPPY
FIVE YEARS OF FUN,03/25/2010
Bought this car in December 2004 for my wife and we have enjoyed the car a lot. The car has been pretty good as far as problems. If I were thinking of buying a used one I would check the service record of the car and if it did not have a problem history, I would buy one. I have found in driving Mercedes Benz it really depends on if you get one that is made good or one that is a lemon. I have had both in my 30 years of Mercedes. They are very expensive cars to buy and to maintain but style and good looks and the Mercedes emblem never have come cheap.
Beautiful Car: Horrid Reliablitiy
Autooracle,11/05/2007
Reliability issues. Climate control: 5 times in the shop for now, and going in now for the 6th. Rough Idle: 4 times. Seat belt motor: 3 times. Driver's seat motor. Rain sensor activating on a dry windshield. Reverse Ttilt for rear view mirror: repaired 4 times. Radio: 2 times. Steer clear. Overall reliability of electrical items is horrid.
Sobering Realization
bizzybee81,04/01/2013
After 5 years of ownership, having purchased new, once my extended warranty (5 yr, 100k miles) ended, the sobering realization that major repairs costing more than the car is worth was a wake-up call. I'm being told by the dealer and MBUSA that the 7-speed transmission and torque convertor has to be replaced at a cost of $7k. With just barely over 130k miles, this first generation tranny is now defunct. It turns out it was a sealed transmission with no prescribed maintenance schedule to prevent problems. I'm told metal seems to be floating around and it has to be replaced -- at full cost to me! What OEM does that?? Add to that another $8k in other repairs, and $15k!! Last MB I'll ever buy.
This is an excellent choice!
Michael Stuart,10/03/2008
This car is everything I'd hoped it was. Very powerful and responsive V-8 not only delivers but is comfortable to drive. I'm 6'0" 205lbs and my only comfort issue is that it sits so low that it's a bit difficult to get in and out of
See all 86 reviews of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK55 AMG. Available styles include CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 7A), and CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 is priced between $10,795 and$10,795 with odometer readings between 79143 and79143 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 CLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,795 and mileage as low as 79143 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,691.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,392.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

