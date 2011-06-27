The w209 clk55 amg is rather rare in the USA with app 1500 imported from 2003-2005. The m113 5.5 liter found in the w209 is nearly bulletproof and the 5 speed automatic transmission is amazingly robust. This car was developed in the early years of AMG's assimilation into the MB corporate structure and represents a very conservative, yet comprehensive high performance vehicle which, in my case, has given me a high mileage(128k miles) barnstormer that burns zero oil....not a puff of smoke on start up!! Returning home after my first drive after a fluids change and initial sorting, I remarked to my S.O., "Well I have another car the boys won't be allowed to drive!". This car is Quick!!! Another benefit is the beautiful design of the pillarless coupe which gives a light, airy feeling to the car when all the windows are open. I love this car and plan to keep it forever. My only gripe is the moonroof which does not fully retract. Update: Some cretin plowed into my car and destroyed her....so I scoured the country and found another one in pretty good condition and purchased it, even before settling with the insurance company. If you decide to buy one of these models I would urge you to establish an 'agreed value' with your insurance company and avoid the extreme hassle I have undergone for over 3 months....still unresolved!

