2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Sleek styling, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats.
- Some subpar plastic trim, convertibles have small backseat and big blind spots.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,100 - $4,419
Used CLK-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you long for a Mercedes-Benz grand touring coupe and can do without the CL's massive presence (not to mention its huge price tag) then the CLK Class offers an attractive combination of comfort and performance.
2003 Highlights
The CLK coupe is revamped this year and its sleeker body sports a grille that echoes the bigger (and much more expensive) CL coupe's. Other news include the CLK430 becoming the CLK500 via a larger, more powerful V8 engine. The convertible ("Cabriolet") models are unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Voila,03/13/2008
This car has been excellent from day one. The 500 has excellent horse power and the fuel economy is good for me, The design is excellent! You can tell they really thought this model through. Very comfortable. The car handles well and especially with the sport package. My car has the black with cream interior. Other colors I would consider is the silver, and the navy. Stay away from red and white colors for this car.
Audrey Parks,09/13/2003
We fully expected a good car. We got a great one. Its fun to drive, has a lot of "curb appeal" and, as an unexpected plus-gas milage is great. And we don't know how the top could be easier to operate. Overall it makes driving an adventure.
VJR,09/11/2010
I purchased this car from a coworker. It has been wonderful from the beginning (including when my coworker owned it). Because I didn't purchase it new it isn't equipped the way I would. e.g., I would want navigation and rear backup sensors. But I've had very few mechanical issues and have definitely enjoyed ownership.
John H,08/30/2018
CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 5A)
The w209 clk55 amg is rather rare in the USA with app 1500 imported from 2003-2005. The m113 5.5 liter found in the w209 is nearly bulletproof and the 5 speed automatic transmission is amazingly robust. This car was developed in the early years of AMG's assimilation into the MB corporate structure and represents a very conservative, yet comprehensive high performance vehicle which, in my case, has given me a high mileage(128k miles) barnstormer that burns zero oil....not a puff of smoke on start up!! Returning home after my first drive after a fluids change and initial sorting, I remarked to my S.O., "Well I have another car the boys won't be allowed to drive!". This car is Quick!!! Another benefit is the beautiful design of the pillarless coupe which gives a light, airy feeling to the car when all the windows are open. I love this car and plan to keep it forever. My only gripe is the moonroof which does not fully retract. Update: Some cretin plowed into my car and destroyed her....so I scoured the country and found another one in pretty good condition and purchased it, even before settling with the insurance company. If you decide to buy one of these models I would urge you to establish an 'agreed value' with your insurance company and avoid the extreme hassle I have undergone for over 3 months....still unresolved!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons