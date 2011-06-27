  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(87)
Appraise this car

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats.
  • Some subpar plastic trim, convertibles have small backseat and big blind spots.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,100 - $4,419
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you long for a Mercedes-Benz grand touring coupe and can do without the CL's massive presence (not to mention its huge price tag) then the CLK Class offers an attractive combination of comfort and performance.

2003 Highlights

The CLK coupe is revamped this year and its sleeker body sports a grille that echoes the bigger (and much more expensive) CL coupe's. Other news include the CLK430 becoming the CLK500 via a larger, more powerful V8 engine. The convertible ("Cabriolet") models are unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(86%)
4(8%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
87 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CLK 500
Voila,03/13/2008
This car has been excellent from day one. The 500 has excellent horse power and the fuel economy is good for me, The design is excellent! You can tell they really thought this model through. Very comfortable. The car handles well and especially with the sport package. My car has the black with cream interior. Other colors I would consider is the silver, and the navy. Stay away from red and white colors for this car.
More than expected
Audrey Parks,09/13/2003
We fully expected a good car. We got a great one. Its fun to drive, has a lot of "curb appeal" and, as an unexpected plus-gas milage is great. And we don't know how the top could be easier to operate. Overall it makes driving an adventure.
Great Car
VJR,09/11/2010
I purchased this car from a coworker. It has been wonderful from the beginning (including when my coworker owned it). Because I didn't purchase it new it isn't equipped the way I would. e.g., I would want navigation and rear backup sensors. But I've had very few mechanical issues and have definitely enjoyed ownership.
Gentleman's Hotrod
John H,08/30/2018
CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 5A)
The w209 clk55 amg is rather rare in the USA with app 1500 imported from 2003-2005. The m113 5.5 liter found in the w209 is nearly bulletproof and the 5 speed automatic transmission is amazingly robust. This car was developed in the early years of AMG's assimilation into the MB corporate structure and represents a very conservative, yet comprehensive high performance vehicle which, in my case, has given me a high mileage(128k miles) barnstormer that burns zero oil....not a puff of smoke on start up!! Returning home after my first drive after a fluids change and initial sorting, I remarked to my S.O., "Well I have another car the boys won't be allowed to drive!". This car is Quick!!! Another benefit is the beautiful design of the pillarless coupe which gives a light, airy feeling to the car when all the windows are open. I love this car and plan to keep it forever. My only gripe is the moonroof which does not fully retract. Update: Some cretin plowed into my car and destroyed her....so I scoured the country and found another one in pretty good condition and purchased it, even before settling with the insurance company. If you decide to buy one of these models I would urge you to establish an 'agreed value' with your insurance company and avoid the extreme hassle I have undergone for over 3 months....still unresolved!
See all 87 reviews of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK55 AMG. Available styles include CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A), CLK430 2dr Cabriolet (4.3L 8cyl 5A), and CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,897.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,979.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,165.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,332.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles