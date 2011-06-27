Vehicle overview

In 2003, on the CLK's fifth birthday, Mercedes gave the coupe a full redesign -- not that there was anything particularly lacking about the 1998-2002 car. Still, the sleek body of the new coupe instantly made the previous-generation CLK look pudgy in comparison. A grille that looks as if swiped from a CL500 helped take the CLK uptown, as did the SL-influenced profile. The Mercedes-Benz CLK coupe is unique in its segment in that it's a hardtop, which means there is no pillar between the front and rear side windows and that those rear windows power down, creating an airier cabin when the mood strikes.

For 2004, the drop top got its turn in the stylist's salon, gaining the sleek new body as well as improvements in structural integrity when compared to the previous Cabriolet. As with the coupe, there is an elegant, sweeping beltline that makes the car look as if it's crouching and ready to pounce, and the soft top, with its gently curving profile, blends well with the dynamic design. On the downside, some of the plastic trim on the upper door panels seems low-grade for this class of automobile. High-end options for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class include Distronic adaptive cruise control and the Keyless Go system, which allows the driver to start the car without inserting a key. In spite of solid competition in the form of the 3 Series, G35 and A4, the Mercedes CLK should have no problem holding onto its piece of the pie, particularly among buyers with flexible budgets and a discerning eye for style.