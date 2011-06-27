  1. Home
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in Cabriolet.
  • High price, some subpar plastic trim, a few hard-to-use controls.
Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is a stylish, if expensive, melding of comfort and performance suitable for all but the most serious driving enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

In 2003, on the CLK's fifth birthday, Mercedes gave the coupe a full redesign -- not that there was anything particularly lacking about the 1998-2002 car. Still, the sleek body of the new coupe instantly made the previous-generation CLK look pudgy in comparison. A grille that looks as if swiped from a CL500 helped take the CLK uptown, as did the SL-influenced profile. The Mercedes-Benz CLK coupe is unique in its segment in that it's a hardtop, which means there is no pillar between the front and rear side windows and that those rear windows power down, creating an airier cabin when the mood strikes.

For 2004, the drop top got its turn in the stylist's salon, gaining the sleek new body as well as improvements in structural integrity when compared to the previous Cabriolet. As with the coupe, there is an elegant, sweeping beltline that makes the car look as if it's crouching and ready to pounce, and the soft top, with its gently curving profile, blends well with the dynamic design. On the downside, some of the plastic trim on the upper door panels seems low-grade for this class of automobile. High-end options for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class include Distronic adaptive cruise control and the Keyless Go system, which allows the driver to start the car without inserting a key. In spite of solid competition in the form of the 3 Series, G35 and A4, the Mercedes CLK should have no problem holding onto its piece of the pie, particularly among buyers with flexible budgets and a discerning eye for style.

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class models

The two-door Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is available in two models, CLK350 and CLK500, both of which come in coupe and convertible body styles. Standard features on all models include 10-way power front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a power-adjustable tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Options include a sport suspension, DVD navigation system, bi-xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, a Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system with a glovebox-mounted CD changer, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, and Keyless Go, which allows the car to be started without a key.

2006 Highlights

Last year's Mercedes CLK320 gets a new 3.5-liter V6 for 2006 and is subsequently renamed the CLK350. New 17-inch alloy wheels and a seven-speed automatic transmission are also part of the upgrade. The more powerful CLK500 has a sportier interior this year, as well as an AMG-sourced exhaust. Finally, all 2006 CLKs have new active head restraints and a new grille and taillights.

Performance & mpg

The CLK350 comes with a 268-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6, while the CLK500 upgrades to V8 power in the form of a 302-hp, 5.0-liter engine. According to Mercedes, the CLK500 will rocket to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds. Both come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

To help drivers avoid an accident, stability control is standard, as are four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist technology. Should a collision occur, no less than eight airbags are at the ready, including the side curtain variety that helps protect the heads of both front and rear occupants. Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS have performed crash tests on the Mercedes-Benz CLK.

Driving

While not as athletic as the two-seat SLK, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class feels more nimble than the larger CL-Class, which benefits from active suspension technology. With 268 horsepower, the CLK350 offers quick acceleration and stable handling, though serious enthusiasts are apt to prefer the sharper reflexes of the cheaper BMW 3 Series coupe. The V8-powered CLK500 provides an even more enticing combination of performance and sophistication, rewarding the well-to-do buyer with downright vigorous acceleration and equally composed road manners. In terms of striking a balance between sporting performance and practicality, the CLK500 is likely Mercedes' best overall two-door package -- top up or down.

Interior

Sometimes, grabbing the seatbelts in a two-door car is a bit of a reach for those in front. This problem is alleviated in the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class, as automatic seatbelt "presenters" offer the belts after the doors are shut. Other conveniences include an easy-entry system that powers the front seats forward and up, making it easier to get in back. Also, in the coupe, the rear seats now fold down completely providing a flat load floor that allows long items to be carried inside the car. The convertible features large side windows and a slim roof design for good top-up visibility, and the top can be quickly lowered or raised simply by pressing a button on the key fob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(75%)
4(13%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2 Years Later
Max Headroom,08/21/2007
We picked this car up in Germany in Oct,2005, fresh off the 2006 production line. I highly recommend their white-glove international delivery. We tooled around on the autobahn at speeds of 120- 130mph with little effort. I only recently went on a road trip of any length in the U.S.; 2000 miles to NY and back to Atlanta. What a dream on the road! Surprizingly, room for 2 suitcases,a computer tower,various coolers and tote bags without having to put the top up! Mileage ran at 30mpg @ 70-80 cruising speed. Because this is a performance car, the ride is stiff, but not intolerable for long trips. The adjustability of the driver seat makes finding a comfortable setting easy. Navi system is adequate.
Great comvertable
William miller,12/20/2015
CLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
This car has been great. No mechanical problems. Lots of power, even with 4 adult males. I bought the car new and it is still stylish. Granted, I have to move the drivers seat a little forward with people in the back, but not uncomfortable. It's virtually the only comvertable that you can actually get 4 people in. A convertable in California is a must. The best way to show guests our state. GREAT CAR
Ultimate Fun
Ute Lisa Appleby,07/27/2005
This is a most beautifully designed car, and driving feels like floating on clouds. Enjoy the sound of the engine when starting the car. It is luxury at its best. Trunk space is small just enough for 2 small suitcases. Don't plan on doing major grocery shopping with this car. It is a great car but not practical in everyday life i.e. if you are on the road, in sales or real estate and need to transport kids/people. You need an "everyday" practical second car if you own a CLK. Save it for going out or somewhere special. It is so fast that you don't realize how fast you go. Total, absolute luxury. It will spoil you forever.
The best
LHANN,01/13/2009
I have owned 19 cars, five of which were Benz. My favorites were the 1965 250S and the current CLK 350. It's a dream on the interstate but it is equally a pleasure to cruise the beach. My only complaints are that the trunk is a bit on the cozy side, especially with the top down, and the navigation system is CD driven. However, the navigation system is very good and I would never buy another car without the factory installed system. Gas mileage is outstanding. On the interstate I get 28 regularly (at 80+ mph), although city driving is considerably less. Although the model styling is a few years old I still get many wonderful comments and thumbs up from drivers on the road.
See all 60 reviews of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs
More about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK55 AMG. Available styles include CLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A), CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A).

