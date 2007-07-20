Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

This Convertible has a CLEAN TITLE plus this is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle.It's a rare find with only 28,000 miles - barely driven 1,750 miles/year, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine and thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible, not to mention the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive whereas the woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior.The security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, whats more is the memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, furthermore the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. These rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield, in addition to you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions, furthermore the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBTK75G04T005594

Stock: 005594

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020