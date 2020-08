Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Bob Rohrman Toyota - Lafayette / Indiana

Recent Arrival! ***Please reach out to Ben Streitmatter for answers to questions*** 2000 2D Coupe RWD Mercedes-Benz CLK Red CLK 430 5-Speed AutomaticAt Bob Rohrman Toyota it's all about customer service, and great customer service starts with our strong and committed staff. We have many years of experience under our belts and we like to think this is what makes us a great Toyota dealership in Lafayette, IN. While we specialize in all the newest Toyota models, including the ever-popular Rav4, Tacoma, Camry and Prius, we also understand the newest models won't always fit every budget. That's why we carry one of the largest selections of pre-owned, used and certified vehicles in the Lafayette area. Whether you're looking for an older model year Toyota or you have your sights set on a different make and model, our inventory has something for everyone. We have cars under $10k and some under $5k.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBLJ70GXYF154612

Stock: TT6058C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020