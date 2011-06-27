  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(133)
Appraise this car

2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in Cabriolet.
  • High price, some subpar plastic trim, CD player isn't standard, a few hard-to-use controls.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,359 - $4,731
Used CLK-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish, if expensive, melding of comfort and performance suitable for all but the most serious driving enthusiasts.

2004 Highlights

After last year's revamping of the CLK coupe, the convertible (Cabriolet) follows suit this year, sporting the same sleeker body style, along with a soft top that boasts greater outward visibility than before as well as key fob-operated usability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(80%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
133 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 133 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 CLK55 AMG Convertible, Fun!
Michael Ryan,10/31/2015
CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
This is luxury and fun all in one. Its too bad a car this wonderful to drive should be so expensive when new, because it really brings out the kid in me. This CLK55 AMG, a Convertible that has a naturally aspirated power plant. Put the top down to explore the open road and its awesome! From my own "fears" about owning an AMG Mercedes, I thought meant lots of maintenance expenses at the dealer. But in fact this car has been anything but! This car can be your everyday driver, or your Sunday fun car! You Choose! It has neither been a maintenance problem or any other waste of time. Just pure pleasure with power, luxury and the quality Mercedes Benz ride with AMG under the hood. I've got about 100,000 miles on her now and she still purrs and roars like a beautiful machine should. I take her to the dealer for service, and never have any problems. Just regular services. What a great car! No wonder the CLK55s are going up in price.
EX HOT RODDER STILL LOVES HIS CLK 500
Cary Cooper,07/12/2015
CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
I did a 48 state search for this car (found it 4 hours from my home!) I have done virtually all the work on my cars since I was 16. I have only bought 3 new cars in the 59 years I have been driving. My motto has always been: "I never met a car I didn't need to modify for me". That means modify in all ways. The only mods on this car needed involve adding things that did not come on it originally (such as bluetooth) and updating the navagation/entertainment system. It has the right wheels (AMG) so it is the first car ever that I don't have to change the wheels! It has the right engine - more than enough power/acceleration/speed (and economy considering the performance) (my last "hot rod" was a 1987 Volvo wagon with a Mustang Cobra 5.0 with a Tremec 5-speed - like Paul Newman and David Letterman had!). This car is effortless, smooth and secure. The HVAC is great and I like the "Distronic" Cruise Control. It has the right suspension - it rides nice, handles the twisties great and stops like a race car. It does have some options I don't need but I can handle that since I figure I didn't pay for them. And it looks awesome with the top down (and the top is so easy to lower/raise) - and it seats 4.. Based on how new the interior looks (I am very fussy) the materials are tough as well as good looking and luxurious (but I know that from my previous 3 MB's). So far it is easy to work on (better than my 300CE was) and maintain, especially with the help online. I’ve had this car for almost 5 years now and still love it. No disappointments. Interior is holding up beautifully. Got hit in the rear last year and ended up repainting the whole car and getting the headlights cleaned again - car looks new.
CLK500 is a Supermodel Girlfriend
Devin C.,07/08/2018
CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
It’s beautiful but a real pain to deal with. The CLK500 has been one of my favorite cars that I have owned, even having other more dependable Mercedes. I wanted a CLK since the original came out in the late 90’s and they only got better looking with the second generation. I finally got around to buying the V8 convertible I had longed for and it’s been a rollercoaster relationship since the very beginning. Repairs are costly and many used CLK’s have devalued to a point where buying one could be the same as repairing the a/c unit (which will go out, guaranteed.) As much trouble as the car has given me, from inoperable convertible top to faulty fiber optics in the entertainment components, the engine and transmission have never had a single fault. The V8 is a solid performer needing little more than regular oil changes and fluids topped off. It will eat through gas like it will eat your money if you replaced everything when it broke or failed. After years of defending my love for the car after all of its troubles I can say that it is not the car for everyone, rather for those who simply love the feel of how a naturally aspirated V8 Mercedes convertible drives and at a price that make that enjoyment obtainable to nearly anyone.
Driving CLK class car IS exhilarating
Love my CLK,11/28/2010
I always loved the CLK models, especially with AMG bodywork, upgrades and notable performance is something that I have always marveled. I really liked the 208 body, but the newer 209 just gives me chills. These cars are the complete package for me, weighted more towards luxury than sport. I opted for the 320 (over 500) because I would lose my license, be in jail and ultimately would not be practical for me, as I cannot take advantage of the modest 3.2 liter engine in my current daily driving conditions. I have had a few minor repairs during the warranty period. And I have noticed though, each time I (or the dealer) do any maintenance, the car drives notable different, improved & better.
See all 133 reviews of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK55 AMG. Available styles include CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG is priced between $14,000 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 67111 and67111 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 CLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,000 and mileage as low as 67111 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,356.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,520.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,640.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles