I did a 48 state search for this car (found it 4 hours from my home!) I have done virtually all the work on my cars since I was 16. I have only bought 3 new cars in the 59 years I have been driving. My motto has always been: "I never met a car I didn't need to modify for me". That means modify in all ways. The only mods on this car needed involve adding things that did not come on it originally (such as bluetooth) and updating the navagation/entertainment system. It has the right wheels (AMG) so it is the first car ever that I don't have to change the wheels! It has the right engine - more than enough power/acceleration/speed (and economy considering the performance) (my last "hot rod" was a 1987 Volvo wagon with a Mustang Cobra 5.0 with a Tremec 5-speed - like Paul Newman and David Letterman had!). This car is effortless, smooth and secure. The HVAC is great and I like the "Distronic" Cruise Control. It has the right suspension - it rides nice, handles the twisties great and stops like a race car. It does have some options I don't need but I can handle that since I figure I didn't pay for them. And it looks awesome with the top down (and the top is so easy to lower/raise) - and it seats 4.. Based on how new the interior looks (I am very fussy) the materials are tough as well as good looking and luxurious (but I know that from my previous 3 MB's). So far it is easy to work on (better than my 300CE was) and maintain, especially with the help online. I’ve had this car for almost 5 years now and still love it. No disappointments. Interior is holding up beautifully. Got hit in the rear last year and ended up repainting the whole car and getting the headlights cleaned again - car looks new.

