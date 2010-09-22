Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in cabriolet.
I've had the car for almost two months now. This is my second Mercedes and I'm even more pleased with this car than i was my first (which was an E-class wagon). My car is steel gray/ stone, has the P3 package, the AMG appearance package, the huge wheels & AMG rims, and the sport-tuned suspension. It handles like a grand tourer and has the typical ride of a Benz, far smoother than most convertibles. I must say, this style has aged gracefully. Even after being around since 2004, the CLK cabrio looks clean and fresh. (Audi A5 looks more handsome, but this car has the better interior, MUCH better motor, and the better price). It's a great CPO deal. Better value than Audi A5 or BMW 6-series
In January, 2010 I purchased this NEW 2009 CLK350 with 96 miles at a 40% discount from the stickers retail price. The dealers in Southern California each had 10 or so of these on their lots, the new E350's were on the way. So the dealer was very motivated to move these cars. To this day, I do not understand why these are so difficult to sell. Compared to a Jaguar or a BMW, these are much less expensive, much more reliable, and certainly as attractive if not more so. In fact, I get many more comments today(Aug 2016) than I did originally. The oil changes($225) are expensive, as are other maintenance items. Over the course of 6 years $5000 in maintenance(Oil, Tires, Brakes, Fluid Changes(all except transmission).....but then again the car is driven 20k miles per year and tires/brakes would have to bought for any car. The car drives, accelerates and for a convertible, is as solid as new. No squeaking, no body flex, no air leakage. If I could buy another one with 20k miles on it, I would jump at the opportunity. In the meantime, I will run mine into the ground.
I have always been a Mercedes Benz enthusiast, my grandfather drives a Mercedes, my father owned a few , and now I own one. Like all Mercedes cars, the CLK is proof of their excellence is car making. Before I bought my CLK, I had a 2002 C 240 passed down from my grandfather with 170k miles that was a testament to just how superior Mercedes is. When I got the CLK 350, I couldn't believe how amazing the car was. It has a classic design that looks beautiful when driving on the roads, and the interior is just as lovely. Even today, I still get compliments on my car, and my people think that it is a much newer model than a 2009! The pillarless rear windows make the car It accelerates from 0-60 in about 5 seconds and it is so smooth, sometimes you don't realize just how fast you're going. Also like any Mercedes, it takes turns so graceful even at high speeds, and stops just as swiftly and comfortably. I've had this car since March of 2013 and have not had any major issues with it. This car is timeless and I know that I will have it for many more years to come.
I found a "Grand Edition" to put into my collection. They Diamond White Exterior and Tobacco Brown leather are beautiful. Car is great for trips to the wine country in the summer. Super smooth ride and solid as a rock. Excellent fit and finish. Still an excellent trouble free car!
Features & Specs
|CLK350 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|268 hp @ 6000 rpm
|CLK550 2dr Coupe
5.5L 8cyl 7A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class reliable?
Is the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?
The least-expensive 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,100.
Other versions include:
- CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $48,100
- CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $56,800
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?
More about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview
The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A), and CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?
Edmunds users rate the 2009 CLK-Class 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2009 CLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,000 and mileage as low as 82072 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,789.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,995.
