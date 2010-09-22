  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class in Pewter Metallic
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class in Iridium Silver Metallic
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class in Black
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Exterior
MSRP$48,100
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in cabriolet.

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class offers a stylish but somewhat overpriced combination of comfort and performance.

Vehicle overview

With an impending redesign on the horizon for next year, the Mercedes-Benz CLK carries on relatively unchanged for 2009. But don't think that automatically makes this year's models lame ducks -- the current-generation CLK still boasts many qualities befitting a luxury performance coupe.

One of the most recognizable styling cues from this generation is the CLK's lack of a B-pillar -- the vertical strip of metal normally seen behind the driver and passenger windows. This elegant touch has helped extend the shelf life of the CLKs' somewhat aging design. The convertible version of the CLK -- the only Mercedes convertible that can seat four people -- also maintains clean lines, especially when its traditional cloth top is retracted. There is also no shortage of power in the 2009 CLK models -- 268 horsepower in the CLK350 and 382 hp in the CLK550.

But looks and power alone aren't enough to claim dominance in the highly competitive luxury performance coupe (and convertible) segment. In fact, one of the CLK's biggest deterrents is its price. At a base price of nearly $47,000 for a V6-powered model, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK is one of the most expensive cars in the class. In terms of driving dynamics, the CLK is outmatched by the responsive, well-balanced BMW 335i -- and the BMW offers more hp and torque for considerably less money than the CLK350. Audi's beautifully designed A5 isn't quite as powerful as the CLK, but it offers a lot of standard features, impeccable interior quality and sporty performance at near-335i pricing. Infiniti's G37 is another model to consider, especially in light of its lower price tag. If you're looking at the V8-powered CLK550, you might also consider the BMW M3 or Audi's S5. Overall, Mercedes' CLK still earns high marks, but we think many people will find these competing models more appealing.

Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class models

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK comes in both coupe and convertible (cabriolet) body styles. The V6-powered CLK350 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, 10-way-adjustable power front seats, heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer. The CLK550 comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels and everything included on the CLK350, plus upgraded brakes, a sport suspension, an AMG-style body kit, paddle shifters for the automatic transmission and auto-dimming mirrors.

Options include a Premium 1 Package, which adds a sunroof on coupes, auto-dimming mirrors for CLK350s and an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio and an iPod integration kit. The Premium 2 Package includes everything in the Premium 1 package and adds bi-xenon adaptive headlights, a headlamp washing system and a heated windshield washing system. The Appearance Package, available only on CLK350 models, includes different 17-inch wheels, cross-drilled brake rotors, a lowered sport suspension and stainless steel pedals. An optional Sport Package for the CLK350 includes all the features of the Appearance Package, plus 17-inch AMG wheels and the CLK550's sport body styling.

Stand-alone options on all 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK models include the COMAND system with navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity, rear-seat side airbags, keyless ignition/entry, an electronic trunk closer, a contouring driver seat and active ventilated front seats.

2009 Highlights

Only minor changes make their way into the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. All models get standard heated front seats and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer. For 2009, a limited number of "Grand Edition" CLK350 coupes and cabriolets will be available, which feature 18-inch AMG wheels and AMG styling elements. The high-performance CLK63 AMG and last year's even quicker Black Series edition have been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

All 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK models are rear-wheel drive. The CLK350 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 268 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 5.5-liter V8-powered CLK550 produces a healthy 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration is quick for both models -- the V6 coupe goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, while its more powerful sibling gets up to the same speed in 5.1 seconds. Both engines are paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control.

Fuel economy for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The CLK550 coupe rates 15/22/17 mpg.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (on coupes) are standard. Rear-seat side airbags on convertibles are optional, and pop-up roll bars (that automatically deploy in a rollover) located behind the rear seats are standard.

Driving

While the handling of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 is confident and stable, its abilities pale in comparison to the sharper reflexes of the less expensive BMW 3 Series coupe. For those who want V8 power, the CLK550 does the job just fine, along with a sportier suspension and more capable brakes.

Interior

A combination of luxurious leather, wood and chrome makes up the majority of the CLK's cabin. But although the fit and finish is generally excellent, some of the plastic trim on the upper door panels seems somewhat low-grade for this class. Most controls are easy to use, though the COMAND interface is of an older design, and many functions remain unintuitive even after reading the owner's manual.

One feature of note is the CLK's automatic seatbelt "presenters," which make buckling up easy to manage when the doors are shut. Also, powered front seats make it relatively easy for rear-seat passengers to enter and exit. In the coupe, the rear seats fold down completely, providing a flat load floor that allows long items to be carried inside the car. The convertible features large side windows and a relatively slim roof design for good top-up visibility, and the power top can be quickly lowered or raised simply by pressing a button on the key fob. Maximum cargo capacity in the coupe is 10 cubic feet, while cabriolet models offer only 9 cubes.

in Ashburn, VA
Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Grand Touring at a fair price
Dan,

I've had the car for almost two months now. This is my second Mercedes and I'm even more pleased with this car than i was my first (which was an E-class wagon). My car is steel gray/ stone, has the P3 package, the AMG appearance package, the huge wheels & AMG rims, and the sport-tuned suspension. It handles like a grand tourer and has the typical ride of a Benz, far smoother than most convertibles. I must say, this style has aged gracefully. Even after being around since 2004, the CLK cabrio looks clean and fresh. (Audi A5 looks more handsome, but this car has the better interior, MUCH better motor, and the better price). It's a great CPO deal. Better value than Audi A5 or BMW 6-series

5 out of 5 stars, 2009 CLK350 Convertible, 120K Miles, As New
Joe Blake,
CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

In January, 2010 I purchased this NEW 2009 CLK350 with 96 miles at a 40% discount from the stickers retail price. The dealers in Southern California each had 10 or so of these on their lots, the new E350's were on the way. So the dealer was very motivated to move these cars. To this day, I do not understand why these are so difficult to sell. Compared to a Jaguar or a BMW, these are much less expensive, much more reliable, and certainly as attractive if not more so. In fact, I get many more comments today(Aug 2016) than I did originally. The oil changes($225) are expensive, as are other maintenance items. Over the course of 6 years $5000 in maintenance(Oil, Tires, Brakes, Fluid Changes(all except transmission).....but then again the car is driven 20k miles per year and tires/brakes would have to bought for any car. The car drives, accelerates and for a convertible, is as solid as new. No squeaking, no body flex, no air leakage. If I could buy another one with 20k miles on it, I would jump at the opportunity. In the meantime, I will run mine into the ground.

5 out of 5 stars, Best ride of my life!
rain rod,
CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

I have always been a Mercedes Benz enthusiast, my grandfather drives a Mercedes, my father owned a few , and now I own one. Like all Mercedes cars, the CLK is proof of their excellence is car making. Before I bought my CLK, I had a 2002 C 240 passed down from my grandfather with 170k miles that was a testament to just how superior Mercedes is. When I got the CLK 350, I couldn't believe how amazing the car was. It has a classic design that looks beautiful when driving on the roads, and the interior is just as lovely. Even today, I still get compliments on my car, and my people think that it is a much newer model than a 2009! The pillarless rear windows make the car It accelerates from 0-60 in about 5 seconds and it is so smooth, sometimes you don't realize just how fast you're going. Also like any Mercedes, it takes turns so graceful even at high speeds, and stops just as swiftly and comfortably. I've had this car since March of 2013 and have not had any major issues with it. This car is timeless and I know that I will have it for many more years to come.

5 out of 5 stars, Grand Edition-beautiful and rare
Matthew McFadden,
CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

I found a "Grand Edition" to put into my collection. They Diamond White Exterior and Tobacco Brown leather are beautiful. Car is great for trips to the wine country in the summer. Super smooth ride and solid as a rock. Excellent fit and finish. Still an excellent trouble free car!

Write a review

See all 20 reviews

Features & Specs

CLK350 2dr Coupe features & specs
CLK350 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 7A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
CLK550 2dr Coupe features & specs
CLK550 2dr Coupe
5.5L 8cyl 7A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs
FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 CLK-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLK-Class gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLK-Class has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLK-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLK-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 CLK-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

The least-expensive 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,100.

Other versions include:

  • CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $48,100
  • CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $56,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class, the next question is, which CLK-Class model is right for you? CLK-Class variants include CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of CLK-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A), and CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 CLK-Class 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 CLK-Class.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 CLK-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

