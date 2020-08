Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me

C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida

C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2007 MERCEDES CLK350 CABRIOLET, finished in the most desirable combination of IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC exterior with BLACK NAPPA Leather, this immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used CLK350 CABRIOLET is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior covered in BLACK NAPPA Leather shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $54,200.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [873] Heated Front Seats $700 [057] Ipod Integration Kit $375 [P01] Premium PKG: Garage Door Opener, Autodimming Driver & Rearview $1,900 [775] Iridium Silver Metallic $700 Original Shipping Charge $795 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $58,670.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C & K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 591 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous sales professionals. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: WDBTK56F37T085813

Stock: 36398

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020