Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- 50,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,525 Below Market
Phil Long Lincoln of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
ONLY 50,646 Miles! Leather, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Edmunds.com explains "Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power". CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control.EXPERTS REPORT"Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power" -Edmunds.com.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERPrices do not include sales tax, finance charges, costs of emission tests, other governmental fees, or taxes and transportation costs incurred after sale, to deliver the vehicle to the purchaser at the purchaser's request. Vehicle pricing is subject to change without notice based on current manufacturer rebates and incentives and current vehicle market value. Contact dealer for most current information. Vehicle availability is subject to prior sale and system update.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F78F236460
Stock: 81082B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 6,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$149,868
Brooklyn Mitsubishi - Brooklyn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BROOKLYN MITSUBISHI IS THE NUMBER ONE MITSUBISHI DEALER IN THE TRI-STATE AREA!!!, Bluetooth, USB/AUX Inputs, Hands Free Calling, Navigation-GPS, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, New Tires, New Brakes. 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK CLK 63 AMG Black Series RWD Arctic WhitePrice Does not include tax, title, license, destination charges( If Applicable ), finance charges, or any reconditioning fees. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised special excludes state tax, title, license, registration, NY state inspection, NYS tire recycling fee, finance charges, lender and dealer fees if applicable. All internet starting prices expire at 12:01 PM today. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales manager. 99% APPROVAL RATE. Bad Credit? When others say sorry we say You're Approved. The Cleanest pre-owned vehicles on the market. If it doesn't look and drive NEW we don't sell it. No Games, No Gimmicks, No hidden fees. The price you see is the price pay. Conveniently located in Brooklyn, NY; we offer airport and metro pickup & drop off, along with valet parking. Over 1000 New & Pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Find the vehicle of your dreams at Brooklyn Mitsubishi. CALL (718) 345-1600 NYC DCA # 1170293 DMV # 7089608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG® Black Series with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ77H18F240647
Stock: 240647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2012
- 98,271 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,940$726 Below Market
Gregory INFINITI - Libertyville / Illinois
2008 MERCEDES CLK 350 CONVERTIBLE!! NAVIGATION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ THANK YOU FOR MAKING GREGORY INFINITI ONE OF THE HIGHEST VOLUME INFINITI DEALERSHIPS IN THE MIDWEST!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ SEE INSTANT PAYMENTS, TRADE OFFERS, INTEREST RATES, OUT-THE-DOOR PRICING AND MORE AT GREGORYINFINITI.COM - 24 HOURS A DAY!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ NO HASSLE, UPFRONT PRICING: We utilize no hassle, upfront pricing on all of our vehicles to ensure the best experience. ~~~ TRADE-IN ASSURANCE: We offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle. ~~~ FINANCE DEPARTMENT: We have access to some of the best banks and credit unions in the country to ensure you ultra-competitive rates and terms regardless of credit history. VEHICLE LOCATING: Whether you're looking for a premium package, sport package, technology package, and a tow package; or a car with a navigation system, leather seats, heated seats, and bluetooth; or one a certified pre-owned car with sunroof/moonroof, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera we have access to many different vehicles and can often locate hard to find cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F68T090876
Stock: 8506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 63,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,950$274 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F58T099424
Stock: 099424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,791$759 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 3.5L is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek. This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CLK-Class 3.5L was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 3.5L. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class: With the exception of the high-performance 2008 CLK63 AMG Black Series, the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class coupes and convertibles are luxurious mid-size two-doors that prioritize comfort and interior appointments above overt sportiness. The models have generously proportioned, supportive front seats across the line, while even the CLK convertible is a rarity among drop-tops as a true four-seater, with enough space for two in back. Both of the CLK63 AMG models--especially the Black Series--offer a different, more exclusive equipment set, with scorching, track-ready performance without a big sacrifice in comfort. Strengths of this model include smooth ride, luxury powerhouse, Awash in comfort, otherworldly performance (AMG models), and convertible models boast a legitimate back seat. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F98T091553
Stock: 8T091553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 102,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Car Loft - Fredericksburg / Virginia
VERY CLEAN, NON SMOKING, WARRANTY AND CARFAX AVAILABLE.FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 540-377-4100WE FINANCE...100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL...NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS...IMPUESTO ID ACEPTADO...INTERNACIONAL PASAPORTE ACEPTADO...100% GARANTIZADOS APROBACION3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRWDTraction ControlVehicle Stability Control SystemAlloy WheelsAir ConditioningSeparate Driver/Front Passenger Climate ControlsPower Door LocksVehicle Anti-TheftTrunk Anti-Trap DeviceKeyless EntryDriver Multi-Adjustable Power SeatFront Power Memory SeatLeather SeatsPassenger Multi-Adjustable Power SeatSecond Row Folding SeatAutomatic HeadlightsDaytime Running LightsFog LightsAM/FM RadioCD PlayerSubwooferTelematics SystemCruise ControlTachometerTilt SteeringTilt Steering ColumnLeather Steering WheelSteering Wheel Mounted ControlsTelescopic Steering ColumnFront Air DamPower WindowsHeated Exterior MirrorPower Adjustable Exterior MirrorInterval Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ56H48F237148
Stock: CAG1039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,284 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,490
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
IMAGINE ROLLING DOWN THE STREET ON A NICE SUNNY DAY WITH THE TOP DOWN AND HAVING ALL OF YOUR NEIGHBORS ENVY YOUR NEW RIDE! THIS IS WHAT THIS LUXURY BENZ WILL GET YOU AFTER YOU OWN IT! VERY AFFORDABLE, COMING TO YOU AT A PRICE TAG UNDER 10k, HURRY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE!At S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK72F98T098925
Stock: 20594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 40,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,988
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE SAYS FRONT DAMAGE WE CANT SEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM MERCEDES! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA GARAGE KEPT FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR 2 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 11988!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK72F48T088786
Stock: 088786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 54,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Take a good look at our impressive 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 Convertible presented in gorgeous Grey. Powered by a dependable 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 268hp while tethered to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive provides up to 25mpg on the open road. The distinctive exterior of our CLK350 stands out with the soft-top convertible, sleek lines, and great wheels. Inside our CLK350, admire the upscale interior, leather seating, and power accessories that make every ride feel like first class. Enjoy your favorite music from the AM/FM/CD stereo system and feel confident gripping the leather steering wheel. Standard safety equipment on our Mercedes-Benz CLK350 includes a Tele Aid emergency assistance system, rollover protection bars, tire pressure monitor, and a fleet of airbags. You'll breathe easier knowing you picked a safe, reliable Mercedes-Benz. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F78F242890
Stock: 200723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 80,000 miles
$12,299
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz CLK 350 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES NAVIGATION is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this CLK 350 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES NAVIGATION's mileage reads low at 80,000. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. With a powerful 3.5L 6 cyl engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz CLK 350 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES NAVIGATION. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Manassas! Convertible top in great condition. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Well maintained. Actual miles. Fully loaded interior. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F08T096382
Stock: 11968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,437 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Unlimited Motors Noblesville - Noblesville / Indiana
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK CLK 350 2D Coupe 7-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift and Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHCAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ56J68F237946
Stock: STK237946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 125,733 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2008 MERCEDES BENZ CLK550 COUPE BLACK ON STONE 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREMIUM PACKAGE HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM LEATHER CD SUNROOF ALLOYS REMOTE KEYLESS POWER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT LOADED PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ72H48F240729
Stock: 240729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,637 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax *** Beautifully Maintained*** CONVERTIBLE))) This Sleek White 2008 Mercedes Benz CLK 350 with ONLY 85,637 Pampered Miles, is Equipped with a dependable Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine, Easy Black Convertible Top, Leather Temperature Controlled Seating, Navigation System, Audio Controls on Steering Wheel, Spacious Backrow, Variable trunk compartment, Variable intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE ***** A MUST HAVE FIND! *****IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold.COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F18F255604
Stock: 13894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 125,905 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,845
Matt Bowers Ford - Metairie / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F08T092607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,152 miles
$10,499
Markquart Cadillac - Chippewa Falls / Wisconsin
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. . If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Free Carfax Report!, Aluminum Wheels, Power Package, Leather Seats, Heated Seats. Recent Arrival! 17/25 City/Highway MPG Call TODAY for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK56F78F244252
Stock: 210017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 61,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,988
Crown Mitsubishi - Saint Petersburg / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK72F28T091010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
Euro-Asian Cars - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK72FX8T096794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,072 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995$563 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SLEEK AND SEXY AMG SPORT COUPE........................................2009 MERCEDES CLK350, BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR SPOILER, CROSS DRILLED ROTROS, AMG ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 82K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ56H39F269218
Stock: MAX18036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
