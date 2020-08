Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Hilton Head BMW - Bluffton / South Carolina

We are excited to offer this 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 5.0L. With less than 80,274mi on this Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 5.0L. COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimale sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Please call us for more information.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBTK75J85F161135

Stock: 5F161135

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020