2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid and secure, smooth and speedy, sleek and sexy.
  • Heavy steering, rough ride in CLK430, tiny back seat in convertibles.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Classy, fast, safe and chock-full of luxury, the CLK is a car that more than a few of us wouldn't mind parking in our driveways.

Vehicle overview

Don't ever call the gang at the three-pointed star lazy; they've been rolling out new cars faster than Hot Wheels. One of their latest efforts is the CLK, the latest in a string of Mercedes-Benz victories that will undoubtedly stretch into the next century.

Luxury is synonymous with Mercedes, and the CLK lives up to that name. Standard equipment is generous, and the interior is swathed in wood and leather. Based on C-Class sedan running gear and available with either a V6 or V8 in coupe or convertible format, the CLK appeals to people who place sports car performance and the availability of manual transmissions secondary to comfort and convenience. But this Benz is no slouch in the driving satisfaction department.

CLK320 models are powered by a 3.2-liter V6 engine making 215 horsepower and 229 foot-pounds of torque. Mercedes asserts that the 320 Coupe goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. CLK430 models receive a 275-horsepower, 4.3-liter V8 engine, which cranks out 295 ft-lbs. of twist. This shaves nearly a second off the 320's zero-to-sixty time. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an adaptive logic five-speed automatic transmission that features Touch Shift manual control for 2000. Either car feels well balanced in turns, but a little heavy. The 320 drives more like a sedan than a sports car: surefooted and steady rather than agile and quick. The speedy 430, on the other hand, is tuned for a firm ride and taut handling. In either case, the CLK is an attractive car that turns heads.

Safety is addressed by the CLK as well as beauty. Antilock brakes with Brake Assist and full-range Automatic Slip Control (ASR) traction control come standard. Other standard features include front and side airbags and BabySmart child-detection protection for the front passenger seat. For 2000, Electronic Stability Programming (ESP), which reduces understeer and oversteer by applying braking force to the wheel that needs it, is standard as well. TeleAid service is also standard, and will notify emergency personnel if your airbags deploy or will put you in touch with a live operator to summon medical or police assistance.

One option on the list for 2000 is the Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) system that debuted on the redesigned S-Class. Integrating radio, navigation, telephone and trip-computer functions into one unit that displays data on a small dash-mounted screen, COMAND is fussy and distracting to operate. Unless you absolutely must have a navigation system on board, skip this option.

The CLK impresses, from the classic and elegant styling, to the smooth and powerful engines, to the comfortable and well-appointed cabin. If you're in the market for a satisfying luxury coupe, it's hard to go wrong with this beautiful Benz.

2000 Highlights

The CLK430 Convertible debuts, reminding us, for a premium price, what a drop-top muscle car from the '70s was like. Turn-signal indicators have been added to exterior mirrors, stability control is standard on all models, automatics get TouchShift manual gear selection and TeleAid emergency cellular service is standard. A new instrument cluster and multifunction steering wheel are added, and buyers can opt for the confusing COMAND navigation/phone/trip computer/sound system. CLK320s benefit from exterior cosmetic changes including new wheels, while 430s are enhanced inside with new black bird's eye maple wood trim. Free maintenance for the duration of the warranty is now included.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(79%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
38 reviews
See all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a car!
GregT,11/19/2008
I bought this with 95k miles for about $14k. Now it has 135k. It has been the best car I have ever owned. Fast, safe (a deer hit me and almost no damage), quiet and comfortable. I love it. From what I have read that other Benz' are not as good. One thing to beware of. This is a benz and they are not cheap to maintain.
"Oh Lord buy me a Mercedes Benz!"
NMmechanix,02/01/2017
CLK320 2dr Convertible
First off, I NEVER, EVER thought I would own a Mercedes, just not on my list of cars. I acquired this one in no small part because my wife thought we needed a convertible for a Sunday car. I thought a Challenger SRT would be a better fit for me, but hey we know how those things go. Found this one at a local car lot and said might as well check it out. The thing had less than 70K on it and other than the usual rock chips in the usual places looked almost new! That alone is a testament to MB build quality. Sure it had issues, the LCD displays for the temp and clock were not functioning and it had a few bad bulbs but easy fixes. THe features available in this car 17 years ago are amazing and yes they all work! after fixing the LCD displays etc. As others have stated, the steering is heavy, the brakes also and it is no rocket moving from a stop, but it can easily exceed the highway speeds with ample in reserve and handles very well. I would not sell the thing now for more $$$. But, be forewarned that it a Mercedes, and that means a couple of things. Parts are expensive and they are not easily fixed by the Saturday morning mechanic. My blessing is I am a mechanic and after owning more than a 120 cars I am used to frustrating myself into a mess. If you are inclined to buy one, check it well! Look for the hidden signs that it was not well maintained mechanically and if possible pull a CarFax. Otherwise BUY IT!
transmission
emughlee10,01/27/2012
I recently bought my Clk430 coupe for 5k and absolutely love the style the interior and exterior ..but i have been having problems out of the transmission..slip codes it acts like it doesnt want to shift right? so i am stuck between crossing my fingers and getting it fixed..or getting something else i really love this car and i am going to hate giving it up..but i am scared i will get it fixed and other problems will occur lol..someone please help!):
Only a Mercedes will do!
Maxi,08/10/2008
I just brought a 2000 CLK & I feel like I brought a brand new convertible. I have a ML320 SUV but wanted a 2nd car & have looked at other brand new 08 convertibles that I could have brought for a little more money, however, I would not have gotten the same satisfaction I get out of driving & looking at my Mercedes. It's a head turner everywhere I go. I am the envy of all my friends. I told them that when I turned 50 I was going to get a Mercedes convertible. They laughed because they don't realize that even an older Mercedes is always a classic & you can get them in mint condition. "O'Lordy thank you for buying me another Mercedes Benz.
See all 38 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include CLK430 2dr Convertible, CLK320 2dr Convertible, CLK320 2dr Coupe, and CLK430 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,268.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,491.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,883.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,751.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

