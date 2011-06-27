  1. Home
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in Cabriolet.
  • High price, some subpar plastic trim, a few quirky controls.
Used CLK-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is a stylish, if expensive, melding of comfort and performance that should more than satisfy all but the most serious driving enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

Although it's something of a middle child, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class doesn't give much, if anything, away in terms of luxury and performance to the more senior cars in this prestigious marque's lineup. Available in both hardtop and convertible ("Cabriolet") forms, the midsize CLK is more stylish than its sedan relatives, yet roomier than Mercedes' SL-Class and more accessible in price than the high-dollar CL-Class.

The CLK-Class received a makeover a few years ago that saw a sleek, crouching tiger of a car replace the previous, somewhat pudgy first-generation version. By having front-end styling that looks similar to the SL's along with an exotic, wedge-like profile, the CLK looks as if it could cost considerably more than its actual MSRP.

The coupe's profile is also distinctive due to its lack of a B-pillar, which normally resides between the side windows. As a result, the CLK coupe has an airy cabin whether the windows are up or down. And although more and more premium-brand convertibles are adopting a retracting-hardtop design, the CLK Cabriolet sticks with the tried-and-true conventional soft top. In fairness, the cabriolet's top is well insulated and fairly quiet when raised.

For 2007, Mercedes-Benz has introduced more powerful V8 engines. The "standard" V8 model, formerly the CLK500, is now called the CLK550. The number change indicates the presence of a larger, 5.5-liter V8 that makes an impressive 382 hp, 80 more than last year's engine. The AMG version (available in Cabriolet form only) also sees a big jump in output. With a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, the CLK63 makes an astounding 475 hp.

With a lineup that ranges from the entry-level 268-hp CLK350 to the mighty 475-hp CLK63, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is going to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers. In our opinion, those considering the CLK350 should also look at the new BMW 335i coupe. With its sportier chassis tuning and the availability of a manual transmission, that Bimmer would be a more logical (and less costly) choice for the serious driving enthusiast.

Those who value luxury and performance equally, however, should be impressed with the newly invigorated CLK550. That said, the Audi S4 also deserves strong consideration considering its all-weather capabilities and lower price tag. With its invigorating performance, the CLK63 AMG is a thrilling ride for four. It's also less expensive than its closest competitor, the BMW M6 convertible, though the latter does ultimately provide a more entertaining driving experience.

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK comes in coupe and convertible ("Cabriolet") forms. Coupes are available as either the V6-powered CLK350 or the V8-powered CLK550. Standard on both are 10-way power front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a power-adjustable tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The CLK550 adds paddle shifters for the automatic transmission and an AMG-style body kit (meaning lower body skirting, a rear deck lid spoiler and chrome exhaust outlets). Options include a Sport Appearance package for the CLK350 that's more hardware than eye candy, as it includes a lowered sport suspension and upgraded brakes in addition to 10-spoke wheels. Other available features include a navigation system, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, run-flat tires, a Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system with a glovebox-mounted CD changer, satellite radio, rear parking sensors and Keyless Go, which allows the car to be started without a key. There are also the "designo" editions, which feature special silver or graphite paint with unique interior treatments.

The CLK350 and CLK550 Cabriolets' standard and optional equipment levels essentially mirror those of the coupes. The CLK63 AMG Cabriolet adds heated sport seats, aluminum accents and the Logic 7 audio system with Sirius Satellite Radio. Options for the CLK63 include Keyless Go, the navigation system, bi-xenon adaptive headlights and front/rear park assist.

2007 Highlights

The big changes for 2007 are under the hood of the V8 models. The CLK500 becomes the CLK550 via a larger V8. It delivers 382 horsepower, a full 80 more hp than last year. Similarly, the AMG version of the CLK convertible gets more muscle-bound, becoming the CLK63 and boasting 475 hp, a 113-hp increase. In less exciting news, the V6 version, the CLK350, gets a new optional Sports Appearance package.

Performance & mpg

The CLK350 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 (268 hp), while the CLK550 upgrades to a 5.5-liter V8 (382 hp). Acceleration is quick either way, with 0-60-mph times of 6.4 and 5.1 seconds for the CLK350 and CLK550 coupes, respectively. The CLK63 Cabriolet is supercar quick -- its 6.2-liter, 475-hp V8 can catapult it to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. All CLKs come with a seven-speed automatic transmission that can be shifted manually if desired; V8 models feature gearshift paddles to do the latter.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front side airbags and front-and-rear side curtain airbags (on coupes) are standard. Rear side airbags on convertibles are optional (standard on the CLK63 AMG), and pop-up roll bars behind the rear seats that deploy in a roll-over are standard.

Driving

While not as athletic as the two-seat SLK, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK feels more nimble than the larger CL-Class. The CLK350 offers confident, stable handling, though serious enthusiasts are apt to prefer the sharper reflexes of the less expensive BMW 3 Series coupe. The V8-powered CLK550 provides an even more enticing combination of performance and sophistication, rewarding the well-to-do driver with downright vigorous acceleration and equally composed road manners. The CLK63 has prodigious capabilities, but its super personality is marred by the steering, which feels lackluster compared to the rest of the car.

Interior

For the most part, the CLK's cabin is appropriately sumptuous, with plenty of leather, wood and elegant chrome. Still, some of the plastic trim on the upper door panels seems low-grade for this class of automobile. Buckling up for the front occupants is eased considerably via automatic seatbelt "presenters" that offer the belts after the doors are shut. Other conveniences include an easy-entry system that powers the front seats forward and up, making it easier to get in back. Also, in the coupe, the rear seats fold down completely, providing a flat load floor that allows long items to be carried inside the car. The convertible features large side windows and a relatively slim roof design for good top-up visibility, and the top can be quickly lowered or raised simply by pressing a button on the key fob.

Write a ReviewSee all 40 reviews
2007 CLK350 Cabriolet
'58 190SL & '07 CLK350 Cabrio,05/24/2016
CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
We are the second owner and purchased her from the Range Rover dealer in San Diego. They took her as a trade in from an older couple down there. She had always been dealer maintained which was a big plus to me and the RR dealer did a complete service before we purchased her. As mentioned, these cars are know to have a balance shaft issue so it's important to run the correct weight oil and stay on top of the service intervals. Like all Benz she can be a bit temperamental. For example the day after we brought her home the check engine light came on, I reset it and two days later it came back on. After doing some on-line research I tracked down the problem. The dealer did not seat the air filter assy. all the way onto the mass air flow sensor. I have an occasional 'check engine light' now and the computer tells me it's the cam shaft positioning sensors. I have purchased all four for about $115 total and need to change them which looks to be pretty straightforward and easy. I'll keep my fingers crossed. Overall, we love the car. Fuel economy is decent, handles well, the backseat is very tight but usable for the 'occasional' passenger but would definitely recommend the coupe if you 'need' seating for more than two on a frequent basis. The car is a 2007 in Mercedes' gray blue w/ gray leather interior and it's 2016 making her nearly 9 years old and my wife is constantly getting compliments on what a beautiful car she has. Overall, a very good buy.
'07 CLK 550 Convertible
LES,08/11/2006
I am amazed at the acceleration of the new CLK 550. The overall fit and finish is truly outstanding. The top goes down within 20 seconds and the sound proofing when it is up is very quiet. This is my first MB, I have been driving Audi's for the past six years, including the 4.2 A6. The acceleration of the MB leaves the Audi in the dust. I look for any excuse to take the car out for a spin. It has been an awesome driving experince.
Great car so far
Squelch Oil,08/09/2006
I have put about 1600 miles on the car so far and love it. There are a few minor things to quible about, but overall this car is an absolute blast to drive. Faster then a stock M3 and a lot more comfortable.
Love My CLK!
lovemyclk1,03/12/2013
My 2007 Benz CLK 350 has been an awesome car! Very dependable and reliable! No complaints here! Well, maybe wish it had a bigger back seat....then I guess I should have bought a 4 door sedan then! No! I am very happy and highly recommend the CLK! I have seen many negative remarks about this car but if you research all cars no matter the brand you will find flaws and defects with all makes and models including the BMW brand etc. Also, the Mercedes is so much cheaper to maintain than the Beamer, I know first hand experience! :) on this one!
More About This Model

Now that 500-horsepower cars are practically clogging the automotive marketplace, 500 hp sounds like shopworn marketing spin, as if we were talking about friendly little ponies. Not this time. In the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series, they're more like thoroughbreds hopped up on some synthetic growth hormone.

Just switching off the car's stability control and laying its gas pedal to the wood sends the CLK's rear tires spinning well into 3rd gear.

But this is not some big-block muscle car. AMG has built a genuine Mercedes-Benz track car, the kind of street-legal racer we've seen in the parking lot of the Nürburgring's Nordschleife, where a $10.75 ticket entitles you to test your car against the classic racing circuit.

In fact, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series is the most serious car you can buy from Mercedes-Benz, a single-minded expression of performance that's built just like the pace car you see at Formula 1 races.

The Mystique of the AMG V8
The AMG-built DOHC 6.2-liter V8 makes the CLK63 almost vibrate with energy. You can feel the sharp power pulses from the tall, 11.3:1 compression ratio and then hear the hollow echo in the tone of the free-flowing AMG exhaust. There's plenty of thrust as low as 2,000 rpm thanks to variable valve timing, but the engine's real character comes from its ability to carry the power curve all the way to 500 hp at 6,800 rpm.

As you'd expect, this is enough power to turn this car into a bullet on the open road. Those 19-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsas are big and sticky but they give in to time-wasting wheelspin at just 1,000 rpm. Make your getaway like you're heading for the supermarket and the Mercedes CLK63 AMG Black Series will get to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The final-drive ratio is 6 percent shorter to suit track work, so the Black Series pins your ears back in the quarter-mile with a run of 12.6 seconds at 115 mph, and yet still effortlessly reaches an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph. Even the car's revised steering geometry feels like it has an instinct for triple-digit motoring.

Track Ready
We should have figured something was up with this car when Mercedes-Benz first invited us to drive it and then brought along Klaus Ludwig, a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a former champion for Mercedes in the DTM, the German touring car series.

Chasing Mr. Ludwig around the tight Streets of Willow racetrack (us in the CLK63 Black, him in a CLK63 DTM) northeast of Los Angeles proved this to be a track-ready car, one that likes to be drifted sideways D1-style.

It's also the only Mercedes with an adjustable suspension. Not an electronically adjustable suspension, but the real deal. Apparently even rich guys like to get down on their knees in the garage, adjusting corner weights and ride height with the threaded spring collars, fiddling with the damping and stringing the alignment.

But there are consequences, and the Black Series skips across the crests between the cement slabs on the interstate as if it were some kind of crazy German speedboat. Set it up correctly and the ride quality isn't too bad, but this thing makes an E63 AMG feel like a Sedan DeVille. There's also plenty of tire noise from the R-compound Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, as the tread sings a different song across every change in the road surface.

Getting Your Game On
Once you get off the highway and onto one of the little squiggly roads that the standard Mercedes navigation system reveals in the surrounding countryside, you can tell there's a beast inside this 500-hp V8 that wants out. The throttle action has a very aggressive tip-in, so there will be no romping on the gas pedal. Even though the limited-slip differential helps the wide rear tires hook up, abrupt wide-open throttle at corner exit will require fast hands to catch the slide or your AAA card to get your new Benz yanked out of the ditch.

Fortunately the seven-speed automatic softens the jump from the engine, even when you use the quick-shifting manual mode that holds each gear to the engine's redline. The aluminum shift paddles are sizable and solid, and they're properly attached to the steering wheel and not the steering column. The stubby central shift lever really isn't meant to be used.

Unlike other automotive exercises in 500 hp, the Black Series gives you the tools to make good use of so much power. When you begin your move into a corner, the steering action is quick and wonderfully accurate, a perfect match with the chassis. There's a fine sense of overall command through the steering that Mercedes-Benz doesn't usually deliver.

The cockpit is a great place to work. The panoramic windshield and a good seating position give you a great view of the road, even when you have to peer up through an upper corner of the glass to see a hairpin climbing out of sight up the mountain.

Of course, it helps if you can fit into the AMG sport seat. You can get along with the manual adjustment for fore-and-aft travel, and the three electronically controlled bolsters make the seat comfortable enough, but you might have to drop a dress size to get into it in the first place. Don't worry about the rear seat, because AMG leaves it out to save weight.

The Businesslike Performance Package
Once you're hustling the Black Series on the road, the AMG magic really begins to work on you. This car is perfectly coordinated in the corners, and you can feel the front tires suck up the road camber as you turn in, and then sense the car rolling through the corner in a gorgeously controlled arc. This is a heavy car, yet it takes a solid set in a corner and then hangs in there, supremely balanced and under perfect control. The limit is amazingly high, as the car's 0.96g on the skid pad and 67.8-mph slalom run show you.

The power comes in with a predictable, authoritative rush; and if you drift out of the stability control system's envelope of acceptability, it doesn't yank you back as if the hand of Gottlieb Daimler himself were shaking you. Just as important, the brakes are always there when you need them. The pads don't have a lot of initial bite, yet the actual braking power is stupendous and fade-free besides. Our 3,918-pound test car came to a halt in just 108 feet, a combination of great brakes and great tires.

And in the AMG way, both the Black Series and its driver can put in a full day of this back and forth without breaking a sweat. Composed, responsive car dynamics help make speed seem effortless. Only the transmission's inability to match engine revs during downshifts (AMG tried to program it into the software and got only 50-rpm blips for its trouble) compromises your efforts.

Meanwhile, the car itself is engineered for track-ready toughness. There's a larger radiator, plus an engine oil cooler in the front wheel arch, while the power steering, transmission and rear differential all have dedicated fluid coolers as well.

The End of an Era
As advertised, the 2007 CLK63 AMG Black Series is the Mercedes of track cars, a piece that makes 500 hp seem like a useful amount of power instead of just a carnival stunt. It also restores some useful exclusivity to AMG, especially now that some 20,000 AMG-signature cars are sold every year (10,000 of which come to the U.S.).

Yet even as the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series joins the 500-hp club, we might be coming to the end of an era. As manufacturers devote more resources to environmentally friendly technology, there will be less money to fund pure performance exercises like this car. Speed will never go out of style, but the 700 examples of this car that come out of AMG's facility in Affalterbach surely mark some kind of memorable moment in the ambitions of both AMG and Mercedes-Benz.

Second Opinion

Inside Line Editor in Chief Scott Oldham says:
Chivalry is not dead.

As any gentleman would, before I left the woman in the minivan in the thick cloud of tire smoke, I made sure her windows were closed.

I hope she appreciated it — the burnout, not the graciousness. It was a beauty. Three gears and several hundred feet long. And all I did was floor it. No brake torquing required. Not when you've got 500 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, all of which seems to hit off idle.

Which brings me to my next point: how freakin' cool-looking this car is.

To park a Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series next to a BMW M6 is to reveal the Bavarian for the ill-shaped beast it really is. Hey, Chris Bangle, you listening? What about you, Bob Lutz? Too bad the Pontiac GTO didn't look this tough. Somebody get J Mays on the phone; it's high time he takes a lesson in stance from the gang in Affalterbach. This thing makes the Mustang Shelby GT500 look like a chick car.

And so I'm smitten with the Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series. It isn't the best car I've ever driven, but it's close. I just wish I fit in the Euro-spec seat. The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK63 AMG. Available styles include CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A), CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A), and CLK63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

