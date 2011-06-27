  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car

2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats.
  • Heavy recirculating ball steering, tiny backseat, large blind spots in convertibles, some low-grade interior switches, intrusive traction control system.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,992 - $4,236
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With performance ranging from very good to stunning, the CLK coupes and ragtops offer all the sensible Mercedes virtues of safety, comfort and intelligent engineering along with an engaging personality.

Vehicle overview

Luxury is synonymous with Mercedes, and the CLK lives up to that name. Standard equipment is generous, and the interior is swathed in wood and leather. Based on previous-generation C-Class sedan running gear and available with either a V6 or a pair of V8s in coupe or convertible format, the CLK appeals to people who place sports car performance and the availability of manual transmissions secondary to comfort and convenience. But make no mistake, this Benz is no slouch in the driving-satisfaction department.

A 3.2-liter V6 engine making 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque powers CLK320 models. Mercedes asserts that the 320 Coupe runs from 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. CLK430 models receive a 275-horsepower 4.3-liter V8 engine, which cranks out 295 pound-feet of twist. This shaves nearly a second off the 320's 0-to-60 time. The quickest CLK is the CLK55. This road rocket uses an AMG-massaged 342-horsepower 5.5-liter V8 to catapult the CLK55 from 0 to 60 in around 5 seconds.

Regardless of engine, power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an adaptive-logic five-speed automanual transmission that features TouchShift manual control for drivers wanting to partake of gearchanges. All CLKs feel well balanced in turns, but a little heavy even though curb weight is relatively light compared to the competition. The 320 drives more like a sedan than a sports car -- surefooted and steady rather than agile and quick. The speedy 430 and neck-snapping CLK55, on the other hand, are tuned for a firm ride and taut handling. In any trim, the CLK is an attractive car that turns heads.

With the introduction of the CLK55 Cabriolet, any CLK can now be had in convertible form. The soft-top versions offer open-air thrills when the top is down, but create inordinately large blind spots when it's up. Rear-seat accommodations are tight in both hard- and soft-top versions, and some switchgear feels subpar considering the hood badge.

Of course, safety is addressed in the CLK. Antilock brakes with Brake Assist and full-range Automatic Slip Regulation (ASR) traction control come standard. Other standard features include front, side and side-curtain airbags and BabySmart child-detection protection for the front passenger seat. Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which keeps the CLK on track by selectively applying the brakes, is also standard. TeleAid service comes with every new CLK and will notify emergency personnel if your airbags deploy or will put you in touch with a live operator to summon medical or police assistance. TeleAid also features a roadside assistance function that will allow a Mercedes technician to check on the vehicle's electronic and computer systems via the remote uplink. Finally, TeleAid incorporates a vehicle tracking system that can be used to locate the car if it has been stolen.

Another high-tech option is the Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) system that debuted on the S-Class a few years ago. Integrating radio, navigation, telephone and trip-computer functions into one unit that displays data on a small dash-mounted screen, COMAND is fussy and distracting to operate. Unless you absolutely must have a navigation system on board, skip this option and buy a road atlas.

The CLK impresses, from the classic and elegant styling to the smooth and powerful engines to the comfortable and well-appointed cabin. If you're in the market for a satisfying luxury coupe, it's hard to go wrong with this beautiful Benz.

2002 Highlights

No changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(74%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CLK55
mbenza,10/15/2005
Initial electrical problems with the interior operating components. The local dealer was more then helpful, always providing a loaner even though I did not buy it from them. After several visits, the dealer seems to have exorcised the electrical gremlins and the car is an absolute joy to drive. I can average 23 MPG if I drive at regular speeds. However, it is difficult to do that as this car constantly asks for more spirited driving and rewards you with a well balanced and stunning performance and , even with my driving style, still returns an average of 18MPG! I LOVE THIS CAR! I have a 2003 Corvette Z06 and did not drive it all summer because I would always turn to the Mercedes for driving.
Great til something breaks!
Brigittetolson,03/08/2010
When I first got Heidi (yes, I named my clk430 Heidi), I was in love. The way this car takes turns, accelerates, and performs overall is amazing. Then, at a mere 77,000 miles- stuff started to break...the convertible top computer went out all the time, and eventually died (1400$ part), the cats needed to be replaced (1000$)...then after all that, the trans started slipping...after getting multiple quotes to fix all the problems and replace the trans, I was looking at about 5000$ worth of repairs. I made the choice to trade her in for the Lamborghini inspired Toyota mr2 spyder. The opinion of many mechanics was that the clks trans tends to die at 80k miles. Way too soon in my opinion.
AMG Rocket!
John Campen,11/07/2006
Purchased this 2002 CLK55 AMG in April 2006 with 30,000 miles only on it! Paid $42,500. Can't beat the power nor the handling its incredible! Why go out and buy an new M3 or CLS when you cant get one of these for a fraction of the price. 0-60 in 4.7! The looks are stunning and it catch's everyone's attention when you step on it!
A great car to drive
Carl C.,03/31/2008
I've had convertibles for the last 30 years. This is by far the most fun to drive. The trunk is very small, but who cares. If you have golf clubs, throw them in the back seat. However, as other people have noted, the electrical systems leave a lot to be desired.
See all 61 reviews of the 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
342 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK55 AMG. Available styles include CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A), CLK430 2dr Cabriolet (4.3L 8cyl 5A), and CLK430 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,241.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,512.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,607.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,949.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles