  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 CLK-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,155 - $4,750
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Silver Bullet

Mikey Cuccini, 07/20/2007
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

My CLK 320 is truly a great automobile. First off, I bought it for myself on my 32nd birthday. What a gift. It handles extremely well in suburban driving even on roads that are slightly bumpy it feels quite smooth. On new pavement it is a dream. The V6 is very capable and is very quick. There hasn't been anyone who has been able to stay with me from a dead stop at a stoplight. It is sooo quick and smooth. I would recommend it. If you are purchasing a used one look for rust toward the front of the door jams and the trunk deck lid where key would go in. Great car.

Report Abuse

The Best Hands Down

Fred Clayton, 11/22/2016
CLK320 2dr Coupe
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 1998 CLK 320 a couple of years ago and it had 136,000 miles on it. These cars are the best ever for amount of money that you pay for them. When it comes to maintenance I do a lot of the simple stuff myself, i.e. brakes, tie rods, recharge the a/c etc. The only real expense you will have is when you will need to replace the Serpentine Belt which will cost about $800.00 and the motor mounts that's a $600.00 job besides that this has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. Now my car has 157,000 miles on it and it is still a head turner and the ride is amazing. I am staying with the CLK 320 the next one I purchase will be a newer model that does not have the B pillar which makes the vehicle look way cool. Four people/total strangers have approached me and asked if I wanted to sell my CLK I told them not now. LOL Why spend $10,000+ for another vehicle (Lexus, Ford, Chevy, BMW etc.) when you can have the best for pennies on the dollar.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

Excellent overall car

Teekhe, 08/29/2002
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This was my first Mercedes Benz and overall I would definitely purchase another one. The car is sporty, fun to drive and very reliable. It has excellent acceleration and braking is a breeze. The ABS certainly works!! When I first got, it there were a lot of jealous looks in the neighborhood as few of them were around. Now they are quite prevalent, but still look fabulous. This is a softer ride than the BMW's, but not as soft as say a Lexus. It's the right balance of sportiness and comfort for me.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles