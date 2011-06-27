Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews
The Silver Bullet
My CLK 320 is truly a great automobile. First off, I bought it for myself on my 32nd birthday. What a gift. It handles extremely well in suburban driving even on roads that are slightly bumpy it feels quite smooth. On new pavement it is a dream. The V6 is very capable and is very quick. There hasn't been anyone who has been able to stay with me from a dead stop at a stoplight. It is sooo quick and smooth. I would recommend it. If you are purchasing a used one look for rust toward the front of the door jams and the trunk deck lid where key would go in. Great car.
The Best Hands Down
I purchased my 1998 CLK 320 a couple of years ago and it had 136,000 miles on it. These cars are the best ever for amount of money that you pay for them. When it comes to maintenance I do a lot of the simple stuff myself, i.e. brakes, tie rods, recharge the a/c etc. The only real expense you will have is when you will need to replace the Serpentine Belt which will cost about $800.00 and the motor mounts that's a $600.00 job besides that this has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. Now my car has 157,000 miles on it and it is still a head turner and the ride is amazing. I am staying with the CLK 320 the next one I purchase will be a newer model that does not have the B pillar which makes the vehicle look way cool. Four people/total strangers have approached me and asked if I wanted to sell my CLK I told them not now. LOL Why spend $10,000+ for another vehicle (Lexus, Ford, Chevy, BMW etc.) when you can have the best for pennies on the dollar.
- Performance
- Comfort
Excellent overall car
This was my first Mercedes Benz and overall I would definitely purchase another one. The car is sporty, fun to drive and very reliable. It has excellent acceleration and braking is a breeze. The ABS certainly works!! When I first got, it there were a lot of jealous looks in the neighborhood as few of them were around. Now they are quite prevalent, but still look fabulous. This is a softer ride than the BMW's, but not as soft as say a Lexus. It's the right balance of sportiness and comfort for me.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner