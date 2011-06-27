  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, solid chassis, composed ride, comfortable front seats, fast power top operation in Cabriolet.
  • More expensive than rivals, some subpar plastic trim, COMAND system can be confusing.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$12,001 - $12,299
Used CLK-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class offers a stylish, if expensive, blend of comfort and performance.

Vehicle overview

Sitting midway between the compact C-Class sedans and the über-expensive CL-Class coupes and SL-Class roadsters, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class offers the best of both worlds. Specifically, the CLK boasts sleek two-door styling, something not available in the C-Class, along with luxury and performance that virtually equals that of the pricier cars.

The CLK is available as a coupe or convertible. Both models lack a B-pillar (the traditional side pillar behind the front doors), and this gives the car a very graceful look. The drop-top, drop-dead gorgeous version of the CLK is the only Mercedes convertible that can seat four people, though unlike its siblings and a few of its rivals, it forgoes a retractable metal roof in favor of a traditional well-insulated cloth top. No matter which model you look at, power is plentiful. It ranges from 268 horsepower in the CLK350 on up to 500 hp in the mighty, new-for-2008 CLK63 AMG Black Series coupe (which actually is available in colors other than black). Neatly splitting the difference between these two is the 382-hp CLK550.

Overall, we're quite fond of the CLK, and those who value luxury and performance equally should find the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class more than sweet enough for their cravings. This segment contains many tempting (and potentially less expensive) choices, however. The ultra-responsive and communicative BMW 335i still reigns supreme as the driving enthusiast's choice, while Infiniti's G37 offers potent performance along with a considerably lower price tag. Making your decision process even tougher this year is the new Audi A5 with its sensuous styling and standard all-wheel drive. If you're looking at the V8-powered CLKs (the 550 and AMG versions), you might also consider the BMW M3 and Audi's S4/RS4 and S5. If it's the limited-edition Black Series coupe you're eyeing, bear in mind there are many, many fine cars you might consider at or below its lofty $135,000 price point, not least of which is the Porsche 911 GT3.

2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class models

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK comes in coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) forms. Coupes are available as the V6-powered CLK350, V8-powered CLK550 and the limited-edition CLK63 AMG Black Series. Cabriolets come in CLK350, CLK550 and CLK63 AMG versions.

All come with alloy wheels (19-inchers on the Black Series, 18s on the others), 10-way adjustable power front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a power-adjustable tilt/telescoping steering wheel. The CLK550 adds paddle shifters for the automatic transmission and an AMG-style body kit. The CLK63 AMG Cabriolet comes with heated sport seats, aluminum accents and an upgraded Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system with satellite radio.

The Black Series coupe (which commands a 50 percent price premium over the CLK63 Cabriolet) is the closest thing to a track car you can get from Mercedes, as it has a manually adjustable suspension, revised steering geometry, massive composite brakes (with six-piston front rotors), ultra-sticky Pirelli tires, heavily bolstered sport seats and no backseat (deleted to save weight). This rare bird (only 350 are slated to be built for the U.S.) also features unique styling tweaks such as front fender vents and aggressive wheel arch flares.

Option highlights depending on trim level for the CLK-Class include a navigation system, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, heated and ventilated front seats, the Logic 7 sound system, a glovebox-mounted CD changer, satellite radio, rear parking sensors and keyless ignition (Keyless Go). The Cabriolets' standard and optional equipment levels essentially mirror those of the coupes.

2008 Highlights

The racetrack-inspired CLK63 AMG Black Series coupe joins the lineup. It boasts a 500-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 along with a track-ready suspension, upgraded composite brakes, no backseat and seriously supportive front seats. Only 350 are slated for the U.S. market. On the other end of the spectrum, the volume seller CLK350 gains a few new standard features, namely a sport suspension and twin six-spoke 18-inch wheels.

Performance & mpg

The CLK350 comes with a 268-hp 3.5-liter V6, while the CLK550 upgrades to a 5.5-liter V8 with 382 hp. Acceleration is quick either way, with 0-60-mph times of 6.4 and 5.1 seconds for the coupe versions, respectively.

The CLK63 AMG Cabriolet is supercar quick -- its 6.2-liter, 475-hp V8 can catapult it to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds while its top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph. The CLK63 AMG Black Series goes one better, with engine tweaks adding another 25 hp that allow it to hit 60 a 10th of a second quicker on its way to a top speed "limited" to 186 mph.

All CLKs are rear-wheel drive and come with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. AMG versions feature modified programming for ultra-quick gearchanges.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (on coupes) are standard. Rear side airbags on convertibles are optional (standard on the CLK63 AMG), and pop-up roll bars behind the rear seats that deploy in a roll-over are standard.

Driving

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 offers confident, stable handling, though serious enthusiasts are apt to prefer the sharper reflexes of the less expensive BMW 3 Series coupe. The V8-powered CLK550 provides a more enticing combination of performance and sophistication, rewarding the well-to-do driver with downright vigorous acceleration and equally composed road manners. The CLK63 AMG Cabriolet has stunning capabilities, but its supercar personality is marred by its steering, which feels lackluster compared to the rest of the car. That latter complaint doesn't apply to the sharply focused Black Series coupe, however, as its recalibrated steering provides quick and wonderfully accurate response -- a perfect match for the racetrack-bred chassis.

Interior

For the most part, the CLK's cabin is appropriately sumptuous, with plenty of leather, wood and elegant chrome. Though fit and finish is generally excellent, some of the plastic trim on the upper door panels seems somewhat low-grade for this class of automobile. Most controls are easy to use, though the center stack's COMAND interface for some features (such as the navigation system) remains unintuitive even after you've taken the time to figure it out with the owner's manual.

Buckling up for the front occupants is eased via automatic seatbelt "presenters" that offer the belts after the doors are shut. Other conveniences include an easy-entry system that powers the front seats forward and up, making it easier to get in back. Also, in the coupe, the rear seats fold down completely, providing a flat load floor that allows long items to be carried inside the car. The convertible features large side windows and a relatively slim roof design for good top-up visibility, and the top can be quickly lowered or raised simply by pressing a button on the key fob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CA Dream'in
Rob4USC,10/27/2009
Although I was initially concerned about the mpg, that's become a non- issue. The performance, sound system and luxury is outstanding. The seating for four works, allowing the entire family to cruise PCH and enjoy the weather. Highly recommend this car.
Fantastic except for the bad paint job
David Edwards,01/22/2008
I traded in my 2007 SLK that I had purchased new in March of 2007. It was a nice car, but tight on space and not very comfortable. The CLK Cabriolet is fantastic. The seats are the most comfortable I have set in ... even better than our 2008 Lexus LS 460. The Harmon Kardon stereo is incredible. The ride is crisp yet smooth and it literally glides over the roads. Some of the speakers vibrated at first with any significant bass, but this seems to have subsided quite a bit. The Irridium Silver paint is beautiful in lower light or artificial light, but in sunlight, you see the problems with the metallic paint...looks like it was painted with a spray can. Moral, don't buy on a cloudy day.
Bad compressor at less than 50,000
cberk74,10/10/2014
My compressor has gone bad 49,582 miles. The car may be 6 yrs old but at that low mileage it should not have a compressor leak. It has been properly maintained at Mercedes dealerships and garage kept. I am the fourth owner. Had it for two years and average 10,000 a year in mileage. I have only had to visit the dealership twice for service and apparently do not have enough "loyalty" to get a decent repair rate on something that should not be broken. I spoke with the head of the Post Warranty at MBUSA and he spoke with my local service center. The best deal they could offer me was 15% off the $1500 repair bill. I am very disappointed in the quality of the car.
2008 CLK550 Coupe
JP,05/15/2008
Just a great car! Performance is amazing, handling is excellent without sacrificing too much ride quality, and the brakes are phenomenal. I bought the car 4 months ago and am averaging 18mpg, pretty good for 5.5l V8. Bizarrely this is better mileage than I got from my 2005 C320. My only complaint is that sometimes the transmission gets confused, especially if flooring the throttle at around 20-25mph. There is a noticeable lag before things start happening. Also watch it in the rain, it will spin the rear tyres at 70mph under full acceleration.
See all 18 reviews of the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
475 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class features & specs
More about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Overview

The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLK-Class Coupe, CLK-Class Convertible, CLK-Class CLK63 AMG, CLK-Class CLK63 AMG Black Series. Available styles include CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A), CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A), CLK63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A), and CLK63 AMG Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 is priced between $7,995 and$12,299 with odometer readings between 65354 and102353 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 CLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 65354 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,196.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,813.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,887.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,204.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles