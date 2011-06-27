Vehicle overview

Sitting midway between the compact C-Class sedans and the über-expensive CL-Class coupes and SL-Class roadsters, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class offers the best of both worlds. Specifically, the CLK boasts sleek two-door styling, something not available in the C-Class, along with luxury and performance that virtually equals that of the pricier cars.

The CLK is available as a coupe or convertible. Both models lack a B-pillar (the traditional side pillar behind the front doors), and this gives the car a very graceful look. The drop-top, drop-dead gorgeous version of the CLK is the only Mercedes convertible that can seat four people, though unlike its siblings and a few of its rivals, it forgoes a retractable metal roof in favor of a traditional well-insulated cloth top. No matter which model you look at, power is plentiful. It ranges from 268 horsepower in the CLK350 on up to 500 hp in the mighty, new-for-2008 CLK63 AMG Black Series coupe (which actually is available in colors other than black). Neatly splitting the difference between these two is the 382-hp CLK550.

Overall, we're quite fond of the CLK, and those who value luxury and performance equally should find the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class more than sweet enough for their cravings. This segment contains many tempting (and potentially less expensive) choices, however. The ultra-responsive and communicative BMW 335i still reigns supreme as the driving enthusiast's choice, while Infiniti's G37 offers potent performance along with a considerably lower price tag. Making your decision process even tougher this year is the new Audi A5 with its sensuous styling and standard all-wheel drive. If you're looking at the V8-powered CLKs (the 550 and AMG versions), you might also consider the BMW M3 and Audi's S4/RS4 and S5. If it's the limited-edition Black Series coupe you're eyeing, bear in mind there are many, many fine cars you might consider at or below its lofty $135,000 price point, not least of which is the Porsche 911 GT3.