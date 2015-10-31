Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- 28,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Convertible has a CLEAN TITLE plus this is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle.It's a rare find with only 28,000 miles - barely driven 1,750 miles/year, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine and thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible, not to mention the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive whereas the woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior.The security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, whats more is the memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, furthermore the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. These rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield, in addition to you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions, furthermore the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK75G04T005594
Stock: 005594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 67,111 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK76G24T028342
Stock: M028342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,937 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
>>Sharp color on a nice little car! Mercedes styling and quality at a Honda price! This Benz was just traded into New Country Mercedes who in turn wholesaled it to us. It has a clean CARFAX, clean title, and 100% accurate mileage. Great service history too. Has lots of options such as power windows locks and seats, power sliding sunroof, premium wheels, ICE cold AC, steering wheel controls for the stereo and so much more. A great car at a great price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ65J24F076593
Stock: 076593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,846 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2004 Brilliant Silver Metallic Mercedes-Benz CLK Clean CARFAX. NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION, LEATHER. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK75GX4T014352
Stock: 12976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class delivers a Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights/messages-inc: open door, exterior lamp failure, low fuel/engine oil/coolant/washer fluid, Velour carpeting/floor mats, Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses, light-sensing auto-on headlamps, automatic lamp substitution.* This Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Features the Following Options *Variable trunk compartment, Universal lower anchors system at rear seating positions, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch), Tele Aid Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite system w/concierge service, Storage in both doors, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, opening/closing windows, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, raising/lowering soft top, Single rear red fog lamp.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK65G24T022066
Stock: 11072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 98,399 miles
$8,998
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK65G84T016482
Stock: 4T016482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 103,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2004 Mercedes CLK 320 Convertible with a 3.2L V6 Automatic transmission . Carfax reports this vehicle as a 3 Owner vehicle. No accidents however damage was reported to rear. No bad body work or mismatched colors. Owned in Arizona. Very nice inside and out. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. Non-smoker or pet owner and always garage kept. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 28. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK65G14T015528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,442 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Metro Motor Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ65J14F083258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,474 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
Moundbuilders Motor Group - Heath / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK76G34T023702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,249 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK65G04T020316
Stock: KP2025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 80,274 miles
$8,988
Hilton Head BMW - Bluffton / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 5.0L. With less than 80,274mi on this Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 5.0L. COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimale sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimate sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK75J85F161135
Stock: 5F161135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 81,155 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,490
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Beautiful 2003 Mercedes Benz CLK 320 AMG Sport Pkg. Convertible. This Garage Kept Convertible was used in Sunny Weather and No Winter Use! 2 Owners and Accident Free from New!! Finished In Astral Silver Metallic with Black Leather Interior with Burl Walnut Interior Trimmings. 1-Touch Disappearing Convertible Top for Fun in the Sun!! 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder Automatic Transmission. Dual Zone Climate Controls. Original Premium Sound Radio w/CD. Power Heated Memory Leather Seats. Roll Over Protection Pkg. Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel that Tilts & Telescopes with Command Control Buttons. Xenon HID Headlamps. Front & Rear Fog Lamps. Traction Control Stability Controls. Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Headlamp Power Washers. 16 Inch AMG Sport Alloy Wheels and Like New Uniroyal Tiger Paw Radial Tires. All Original Books Manuals. Just Serviced Inspected Smog Tested. Very Safe Economical Reliable and will be Appreciating in Value!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBLK65G33T139024
Stock: 03CLK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,996
Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach: professional and courteous sales staff, Mercedes-Benz & Sprinter Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mercedes-Benz models including C-Class, S-Slass, E-Class, GLB, GLC, GLA, plenty of AMG Models, and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, as well as models from other makes like BMW, Lexus, Land Rover, Porsche, Mazda and more. Our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale. Daytona Mercedes truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 1188 N. Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 at the Daytona International Automall TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBLK70GX3T133119
Stock: TT133119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 114,523 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
Cox Chevrolet - Bradenton / Florida
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK CLK 320 in White is well equipped with: 20/26 City/Highway MPG Included First Year Complimentary Basic Maintenance / Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection / Free Vehicle History Reports / In Business Over 90 years / Call 941-749-2699 For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK65G25T049009
Stock: M535622W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 60,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,198
Mercedes-Benz Of Denver - Denver / Colorado
Only 60,492 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class delivers a Gas V8 5.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tele Aid concierge service, Speed-sensitive pwr rack-&-pinion steering, Single rear fog lamp.* This Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Features the Following Options *Retractable front cup holder in dash, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear center console, Rear center armrest w/slide-out cupholders, Rear cabin air vents w/blower control, Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature, Pwr recirculating-ball steering, Pwr heated/memory exterior mirrors w/RH side parking assist & LH side auto dim features, Multifunction leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic 4-spoke steering wheel w/memory feature.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Mercedes-Benz Of Denver located at 940 South Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246 can get you a dependable CLK-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTJ75J43F048802
Stock: 048802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 79,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,795
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Our amazing 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK 320 Convertible is presented in Firemist Red Metallic! Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 generating 215hp while paired to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive Convertible has a presence, with a design that is graceful and elegant and rewards you with near 26mpg on the highway. Our gorgeous soft-top CLK 320 is loaded with luxury! You will love the premium leather interior, heated/ventilated front seats, memory seating, beautiful wood grain accents, premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, even console-mounted telephone equipment. You will have peace of mind from Mercedes-Benz knowing all of the standard safety equipment is in place, like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and numerous airbags to help keep you safe and secure on the road. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK65J65F156753
Stock: SCB1378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 59,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
DeVoe Cadillac - Naples / Florida
NAVIGATION SYSTEM, *CLEAN CARFAX*, BACKUP CAMERA, *NON-SMOKER*, *NEVER A RENTAL*, Firemist Red Metallic, Ash w/Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. DeVoe Cadillac in Naples is the Number One Cadillac Certified Pre-owned Dealer in the Nation! At Devoe Cadillac we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as South West Floridas premier luxury car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK75GX5T050611
Stock: CP0023B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
ONLY 51000 MILES!!!! ONE OWNER!!!! 5.0L V8 ENGINE!!!! 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS REAR SPOILER FOG LIGHTS WOODGRAIN INTERIOR GLASS REAR WINDOW WITH DEFROSTER MEMORY SEATS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKER SYSTEM 6 CD DISC CHANGER POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBTK75G45T045890
Stock: 45890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
