Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,084
|$14,443
|$16,731
|Clean
|$11,721
|$13,999
|$16,203
|Average
|$10,994
|$13,110
|$15,145
|Rough
|$10,268
|$12,222
|$14,088
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,056
|$13,214
|$15,308
|Clean
|$10,723
|$12,808
|$14,824
|Average
|$10,059
|$11,995
|$13,857
|Rough
|$9,394
|$11,182
|$12,889
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,394
|$13,619
|$15,776
|Clean
|$11,052
|$13,200
|$15,277
|Average
|$10,367
|$12,362
|$14,280
|Rough
|$9,682
|$11,524
|$13,283
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,630
|$12,706
|$14,718
|Clean
|$10,311
|$12,315
|$14,253
|Average
|$9,672
|$11,534
|$13,323
|Rough
|$9,033
|$10,752
|$12,393
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,583
|$15,040
|$17,422
|Clean
|$12,205
|$14,578
|$16,872
|Average
|$11,448
|$13,653
|$15,771
|Rough
|$10,692
|$12,727
|$14,670
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,973
|$15,506
|$17,963
|Clean
|$12,583
|$15,030
|$17,395
|Average
|$11,804
|$14,076
|$16,260
|Rough
|$11,024
|$13,122
|$15,125