Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

Great Car so far grassshearking , 02/08/2013 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I have about 500 miles on my 2013 CX9 AWD Grand Touring SUV. I wanted reliability, a good array of technical options, comfort, quite ride and seven seats. I looked over a variety of options - the GM suite of products (Enclave, Acadia, Traverse), Toyota Highlander, BMW X5 and Acura MDX. I added the CX9 to the list after seeing its consumer rated reliability index was a 92, higher than the Highlander. My decision came down to the Highlander and CX9. Did not trust the GM products, Acura MDX is too expensive, same with the X5. Compared to the Highlander Ltd, the CX9 GT has a better middle seat, better technical options, a better ride, and is a much better value. Paid $37k out the door for min

don't buy from Byers Mazda- Columbus Ohio elantra6 , 01/24/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful CX-9 is a great car. Very good quality, great Value. Compare it to all 7 seaters- CX 9 is the best value. I got my for $34,000 - Grand Touring - best value on the market I was very disappointed with Byers Mazda - Columbus Ohio - actually with their service department. The outside mirror is shaking a lot, so I went there to ask the to fix it. It's bean almost a 6 months and I have been given all kind of excuses not to fix it - very disappointed.

Excellent 7 seat SUV gman_mi , 05/29/2014 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful After a lot of research we decided to get the 2014 CX-9 Touring AWD with the Tech Package to replace our aging minivan. Some of the other vehicles we test drove were the Dodge Durango and Honda Pilot. The CX-9 had the best combination of interior space, looks, features, car-like driving experience and value for money. After a month of driving around we have been really satisfied with the vehicle. The vehicle is easy to drive and park which is unusual considering its large size. The Touring w/tech package offers a lot of near luxury features(Navigation, Moonroof, heated seats, leather, Bose speaker) but still keeps the sticker price reasonable for a large SUV. 3 yr Update: We liked the vehicle and we did a lease buyout. Now we have put in 44000 miles and the vehicle still looks and drives good. 3 years of midwestern potholes and rough roads have induced a few minor rattles in the cabin but overall the interior and exterior have held up well. Gas mileage has remained steady around 17-18 mpg in mixed driving and 21-22 on long roadtrips. Other than oil changes and tire rotation every 7500 miles no other service required. Key fob battery had to be replaced after 2.5 years. We are very satisfied with the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Large SUV that Drives Like a Car! 12thfan , 05/09/2013 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I have had my Cx-9 Grand Touring since January and love everything about it. I even like driving to work! I test drove the 4 Runner and Explorer but didn't like either one. The 4 Runner felt rough like I was driving a truck and you definitely heard and felt the engine working. I also didn't like being on a truck axel. I loved the Exterior of the Explorer, but felt the steering was too loose. I looked at the CX-9 once we read all of the great reviews. When we test drove, it was my favorite by far and it was the best value- a winning combination. Usually my favorite is the most expensive one! The steering responds extremely well and the V6 is the perfect amount of pick up.