Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews
Great Car so far
I have about 500 miles on my 2013 CX9 AWD Grand Touring SUV. I wanted reliability, a good array of technical options, comfort, quite ride and seven seats. I looked over a variety of options - the GM suite of products (Enclave, Acadia, Traverse), Toyota Highlander, BMW X5 and Acura MDX. I added the CX9 to the list after seeing its consumer rated reliability index was a 92, higher than the Highlander. My decision came down to the Highlander and CX9. Did not trust the GM products, Acura MDX is too expensive, same with the X5. Compared to the Highlander Ltd, the CX9 GT has a better middle seat, better technical options, a better ride, and is a much better value. Paid $37k out the door for min
don't buy from Byers Mazda- Columbus Ohio
CX-9 is a great car. Very good quality, great Value. Compare it to all 7 seaters- CX 9 is the best value. I got my for $34,000 - Grand Touring - best value on the market I was very disappointed with Byers Mazda - Columbus Ohio - actually with their service department. The outside mirror is shaking a lot, so I went there to ask the to fix it. It's bean almost a 6 months and I have been given all kind of excuses not to fix it - very disappointed.
Excellent 7 seat SUV
After a lot of research we decided to get the 2014 CX-9 Touring AWD with the Tech Package to replace our aging minivan. Some of the other vehicles we test drove were the Dodge Durango and Honda Pilot. The CX-9 had the best combination of interior space, looks, features, car-like driving experience and value for money. After a month of driving around we have been really satisfied with the vehicle. The vehicle is easy to drive and park which is unusual considering its large size. The Touring w/tech package offers a lot of near luxury features(Navigation, Moonroof, heated seats, leather, Bose speaker) but still keeps the sticker price reasonable for a large SUV. 3 yr Update: We liked the vehicle and we did a lease buyout. Now we have put in 44000 miles and the vehicle still looks and drives good. 3 years of midwestern potholes and rough roads have induced a few minor rattles in the cabin but overall the interior and exterior have held up well. Gas mileage has remained steady around 17-18 mpg in mixed driving and 21-22 on long roadtrips. Other than oil changes and tire rotation every 7500 miles no other service required. Key fob battery had to be replaced after 2.5 years. We are very satisfied with the vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Large SUV that Drives Like a Car!
I have had my Cx-9 Grand Touring since January and love everything about it. I even like driving to work! I test drove the 4 Runner and Explorer but didn't like either one. The 4 Runner felt rough like I was driving a truck and you definitely heard and felt the engine working. I also didn't like being on a truck axel. I loved the Exterior of the Explorer, but felt the steering was too loose. I looked at the CX-9 once we read all of the great reviews. When we test drove, it was my favorite by far and it was the best value- a winning combination. Usually my favorite is the most expensive one! The steering responds extremely well and the V6 is the perfect amount of pick up.
Sooooo not the minivan
I just purchased my CX9 and let me tell you, I am loving it. I did not want to get out of it after my first drive to work. The interior is very comfortable and the small touches that Mazda has added are really nice. For instance, there is a little well in the center console for your USB or charger cord to rest in, so that you can fully close the console. The all weather mats were standard on my model and I love them too! I drove others, such as Ford, GMC, Chevy, and never felt like I was LOVING driving them. Once I saw the CX9 reviews, I thought I would try it, and am so glad I did. This car is VERY fun to drive. I am so ready for my first road trip in about 3 weeks!
Sponsored cars related to the CX-9
Related Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6