Estimated values
2013 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,716
|$10,342
|$12,522
|Clean
|$7,401
|$9,908
|$11,982
|Average
|$6,769
|$9,041
|$10,901
|Rough
|$6,137
|$8,173
|$9,821
2013 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,857
|$11,872
|$14,374
|Clean
|$8,494
|$11,374
|$13,754
|Average
|$7,769
|$10,378
|$12,513
|Rough
|$7,044
|$9,382
|$11,272
2013 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,588
|$11,511
|$13,936
|Clean
|$8,236
|$11,028
|$13,335
|Average
|$7,533
|$10,062
|$12,132
|Rough
|$6,830
|$9,097
|$10,929
2013 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,245
|$11,051
|$13,380
|Clean
|$7,908
|$10,587
|$12,802
|Average
|$7,233
|$9,660
|$11,647
|Rough
|$6,558
|$8,733
|$10,493
2013 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,204
|$9,656
|$11,691
|Clean
|$6,909
|$9,251
|$11,187
|Average
|$6,319
|$8,441
|$10,178
|Rough
|$5,730
|$7,631
|$9,169
2013 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,496
|$10,047
|$12,165
|Clean
|$7,189
|$9,625
|$11,640
|Average
|$6,575
|$8,782
|$10,590
|Rough
|$5,962
|$7,940
|$9,540