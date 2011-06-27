Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

Top Notch Choice sawyer98 , 11/15/2012 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2012 CX-9 GT. I'm fussy about build quality. I didn't find a single quality issue with my car. Every seam, all the paint, every fit was perfect, inside and out. An excellent value and definite upgrade from others in it's class...and I checked them all. The 20" tires are "firm", but I expected that. Mileage combined has been about 23.5. Also what I expected. I leave the 3rd row folded down to increase capacity. No problem. My local dealer provided the best buying experience I've ever had. Service dept is excellent and every employee has been friendly and helpful. Maybe I'm just lucky? Report Abuse

Love Love Love it! nicclements , 01/23/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought this car new in 2012. I waited this long to review to make sure I just wasn't being reactive. This car has it all. As a 'soccer' mom, I'm constantly picking up and dropping of kids, swapping car seats, and running errand. The sliding 2nd row makes it easy getting car seats in and out, and fitting even adults in the 3rd row. The power liftgate is handy. There's plenty of room for fitting our 60lb dog and all our bags back there (though I would recommend buying a liner). This week was the first time really testing it on snow and it did great. Not only is it quick, agile, and fun to drive...It's just plain makes life easy. I recommend this car to everyone!

Brake Booster - Your car won't stop Cookie , 10/13/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful Mazda is having an issue with brake boosters in the CX-9. Mine failed today at 52K miles. I couldn't stop the car pulling out of the garage and rolled it into my side yard. I took it into the Mazda dealership, and they know there's an issue. There's a service bulletin, and they replace the brake booster for free. I can't believe they haven't recalled the car - this could cause a serious accident. There is an issue with the diaphragm in the brake booster failing in hot climates. I live in Ohio. It can get hot here, but give me a "brake" - literally. The dealership cannot tell me if the new brake booster has the same issue. I'm assuming it does since I've read about these failures happening in the CX-9 since this design was released. The car is at the dealership every 5K miles for maintenance - they didn't catch it there either. You'd think they would check since it's a recurring issue. I'm beyond disappointed Mazda allows the car to be on the road with this type of failure possible. I wouldn't buy this car again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mazda saved our lives Jasmine Franks , 06/14/2018 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Hi mazda Last Monday June 11th I was involved in a car accident in my 2012 Mazda CX-9. I want to say THANK YOU! for building an great quality vehicle. This vehicle saved my 3 children's life and mine. The curtain airbags deployed right on time to prevent us from injuring our heads. My kids and I were able to walk out that wrench with not even a scratch. Thank you for protecting my family. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value