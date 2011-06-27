Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,448
|$5,669
|$6,491
|Clean
|$4,097
|$5,212
|$5,954
|Average
|$3,393
|$4,299
|$4,879
|Rough
|$2,690
|$3,385
|$3,803
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,220
|$5,394
|$6,185
|Clean
|$3,886
|$4,959
|$5,673
|Average
|$3,219
|$4,090
|$4,649
|Rough
|$2,552
|$3,221
|$3,624