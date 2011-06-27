  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS F
  4. Used 2011 Lexus IS F
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Lexus IS F Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 IS F
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all IS FS for sale
List Price Estimate
$19,749 - $32,521
Used IS F for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

2011 ISF

ddsisf, 02/06/2011
24 of 37 people found this review helpful

Just got one and so far it is superb. Will recommend.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all IS FS for sale

Related Used 2011 Lexus IS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles