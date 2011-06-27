Used 2009 Lexus IS F Consumer Reviews
A Beast!
Just traded my 08 GS 350 awd for something more fun. And this thing is fun! It wants to go fast. The ride is firm but is expected and the seats are very supportive. I drive about 40miles a day and this car keeps me awake. I'm averaging 19mpg the same as my GS. Wanted something unique with reliability. Design is very subtle and most people are not sure what the "F" means. I usually don't get attached to cars but this one is special.
Flaws are few and far between
Yes the ride is firm and yes its competitors have more pedigree, but the ISF is what the old BMW M cars used to be - discreet. This car really is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The V8 is absolutely intoxicating, especially above 3500 rpms. The steering is good and the brakes are fantastic. The exhaust is louder than god and the gearbox is loads of fun when you're really hammering it. My favorite thing about this car is that you get the ballistic performance with the Lexus reliability, couldn't ask for much more.
Sponsored cars related to the IS F
Related Used 2009 Lexus IS F info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020