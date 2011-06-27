  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS F
  4. Used 2009 Lexus IS F
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Lexus IS F Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 IS F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,760
See IS F Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Torque371 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,760
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,760
diversity antennayes
194 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,760
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,760
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,760
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Gross weight4660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length183.5 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica
  • Mercury Metallic
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
Interior Colors
  • TerraCotta/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Alpine, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,760
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R Y tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,760
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,760
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See IS F Inventory

Related Used 2009 Lexus IS F Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles