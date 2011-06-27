Vehicle overview

Lexus is known for crafting vehicles with high levels of luxury and comfort, and with the 2015 IS 350 C, you can get just that in the form of a convertible. Premium both inside and out, the 2015 Lexus IS 350 C quickly facilitates carefree top-down cruising whenever the mood strikes. Should there be a threat of rain, its hardtop can be raised to protect against the elements, essentially transforming the car from a convertible to a coupe.

The IS 350 C has enough positive attributes to satisfy most luxury-convertible shoppers. Offering quick acceleration and impeccable smoothness, its 306-horsepower V6 engine excels in both athleticism and refinement. Distinguished by high-quality materials and eye-catching design, the car's cabin looks and feels plush and expensive. It's also pretty quiet with the hardtop raised, and the roof takes a mere 20 seconds to stow. Ride quality is smooth and stable, and this Lexus remains unruffled even on rough pavement.

Still, the 2015 IS 350 C is not without flaw, and its deficiencies concern utility and handling. Trunk space is decimated by the folding hardtop; with the roof lowered, you're left with just 2.4 cubic feet of space. Rear seats are cramped, making them uncomfortable for adults perched in back, especially on longer journeys. And while the IS 350 C offers crisp acceleration, its suspension is tuned more for comfort than sportiness. Drivers seeking the sharpest handling may find the car's response to steering inputs disappointingly lethargic.

The entry-level luxury convertible segment is small but talented. If sharp handling is a priority, the 2015 BMW 4 Series convertible or the 2015 Infiniti Q60 will be a better fit in this price range. Another worthy pick is the 2015 Audi S5, which offers all-wheel drive and more rear passenger room and trunk space than the Lexus. Among this group, the IS 350 C holds its own, but you'll certainly want to shop around before making a final decision.