Vehicle overview

On its own merits, the 2011 Lexus GS 460 is a fine choice as a luxury sport sedan. It delivers performance, prestige, comfort and plenty of upmarket features to please some of the most discerning of shoppers. Pit the GS 460 against some of the competitors from Europe, however, and its appeal fades as those sedans seem to do most things just a little bit better.

The GS 460's drawbacks, as minor as they are, include a bit less headroom and a less responsive suspension. For average-sized drivers with little desire for athletic handling, these faults are easily forgiven, since the Lexus excels in nearly every other category. The quiet and calm cabin delivers segment-leading comfort while enveloping occupants in top-notch materials and expert craftsmanship.

The 4.6-liter V8 produces an ample 342 horsepower to give the GS 460 relatively swift acceleration, which should satisfy the vast majority of luxury sedan buyers. It is worth noting, though, that it is down on power when compared to other V8-powered luxury sedans. There is also a V6-powered GS 350 for drivers with a smaller appetite for performance, and a more fuel-efficient GS 460h hybrid -- both of which are covered in separate reviews. Regardless of which GS model you may be interested in, you can expect an abundance of standard features and state-of-the-art safety systems.

Among the GS 460's competitors, the biggest threat comes from Germany. The 2011 BMW 5 Series offers more space and higher performance. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is hard to beat in terms of style and prestige, while the 2011 Audi A6 presents a well-rounded and understated alternative. Luxury sedans hailing from Asia are also worth a look, with the 2011 Hyundai Genesis representing a relative bargain, as does the 2011 Infiniti M56 with its focus on performance. Even though the 2011 Lexus GS 460 may not be a front-runner in this segment, its reputation for reliability and quality should not be overlooked.