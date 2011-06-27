  1. Home
Used 2009 Lexus GS 450h Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Love the blue

pat, 09/26/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had the car for about 18 months now and have very little complaints. My favorites are the engine, the fact that it is a hybrid, the H styling with blue trim. I do which the fuel tank was bigger. While getting 26 -27 MPG the tank is small so I still have to hit the pumps once a week. The trunk is small due to the battery. Overall, the most satisfied I have been with any new car I have ever purchased.

One year and still in love

jimi, 06/15/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Awesome passing power, with or without the power setting. I prefer the sport suspension even in everyday driving because I live in an area with a lot of tight turns. Good braking system allows for quick, controlled stops. The interior is comfortable and full of amenities. The Mark Levinson sound system is worth the added cost. Everyone complains about the small trunk and so do I. But at the end of the day I'm willing to sacrifice the trunk space for the performance. Its not cheap but relative to its competition, namely the BMW 550i and the MB E550, it is a bargin plus it has better reliability, overall performance numbers and mpg. New or used it is a great car to own.

Trunk

lucky, 10/10/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Quite an excellent car after 9 months. No maintenance issues or malfunctions. 25 mpg in city traffic, 30 mpg on the highway. Those over 6'3" need more headroom. The fit and finish are flawless and the CVT runs quietly, smoothly and with uncanny power. The handling is excellent. The Navigation package and Mark Levinson sound system options are fantastic.

The best car I've driven

Daniel Timofei, 02/01/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great comfort for long drives, the noise is very low even at high speed, high and smooth acceleration, excellent stability, remarkable reliability, very robust mechanics suitable for bad roads, a wonderful car. Net superior to BMW 5 series and Mercedes E class in all aspects. "Zero" maintenance costs. The fuel economy is not that big for a sporty driving style.

One of Best Ever

LEX4-BMW4-MB3, 02/11/2020
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased a Lexus Platinum Warranty, never used it, just oil change and tires. Only 700 imported in '09, still driving it 77K later, great torque & handling esp. in both sport mode & in electric pwr boost mode. Drives and handles like some of my favorite V8 BMW sedans, not your typical soft Lexus ride. Each GS450H is max optioned and it is one of the best cars I have ever owned. The trunk is a bit smaller, so drive it first in all modes, then look at the trunk before you get yours.

