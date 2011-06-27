Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,380
|$40,732
|$45,061
|Clean
|$35,209
|$39,398
|$43,522
|Average
|$32,867
|$36,731
|$40,445
|Rough
|$30,525
|$34,063
|$37,368
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,346
|$48,725
|$53,103
|Clean
|$42,919
|$47,130
|$51,289
|Average
|$40,064
|$43,939
|$47,663
|Rough
|$37,208
|$40,748
|$44,037
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,249
|$34,747
|$39,199
|Clean
|$29,275
|$33,609
|$37,861
|Average
|$27,328
|$31,334
|$35,184
|Rough
|$25,380
|$29,059
|$32,507
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,761
|$28,443
|$32,088
|Clean
|$23,964
|$27,512
|$30,992
|Average
|$22,370
|$25,649
|$28,801
|Rough
|$20,776
|$23,787
|$26,610
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,302
|$30,213
|$34,084
|Clean
|$25,455
|$29,223
|$32,921
|Average
|$23,761
|$27,245
|$30,593
|Rough
|$22,068
|$25,266
|$28,265
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,800
|$40,203
|$44,579
|Clean
|$34,647
|$38,887
|$43,057
|Average
|$32,343
|$36,254
|$40,013
|Rough
|$30,038
|$33,622
|$36,969
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,790
|$33,834
|$37,843
|Clean
|$28,831
|$32,726
|$36,551
|Average
|$26,913
|$30,510
|$33,967
|Rough
|$24,995
|$28,295
|$31,382