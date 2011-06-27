  1. Home
Used 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1650 lbs.
Curb weight4576 lbs.
Gross weight6064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1488.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Java Black
  • Niagara
  • Epsom Green
  • Rutland Red
  • Chawton White
  • Kinversand
  • Woodcoat Green
  • Blenheim Silver
  • Rioja Red
  • Oxford Blue
  • White Gold
Interior Colors
  • Smokestone
  • Walnut
  • Ash Black
  • Bahama
  • Granite Gray
  • Lightstone
