Used 2017 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews

a lotta SUV for the $ tim Marzofka , 09/21/2016 EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 246 of 252 people found this review helpful We compared several mid sized SUV's by test driving and pricing them out with similar features/packages and the Kia was the best value that we found. We were also very impressed with the ride and the safety features (autonomous braking, lane monitoring, blind spot monitoring and a great back up camera). The basics of the vehicle are great as well - a smooth and surprisingly quiet ride and solid acceleration with the 3.3 V6. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unintentional Purchase Gene , 04/03/2017 SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful We have now taken three cross country trips in this car and have had no problems. Big enough to be comfortable but small enough to easily park in tight parking spaces. We have gotten use to all the safety features and it is a pleasure to drive. strongly suggest anyone looking for this type of vehicle take a test drive in this one. Built solid and very quiet, a excellent choice. Now have 58000 miles and only expense other than gas is scheduled maintenance service. We now have 47,000 miles and the only two negatives is rear visibility which is offset to a large degree by the rear view camera and the navigation system. The nav system is out of date and there are no updates. Overall I am extremely pleased. Quick steering makes it very easy to park and maneuver. Planning on our 4th cross country trip hopefully this fall. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High speed steering alert - buyer beware Chris Burow , 09/24/2018 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful There are two issues which surfaced at around 18K miles. First, the electronics for climate control went on the blink but after restarting the car the issue corrected itself. Has not surfaced again to date. But the second and most important safety issue is the electronic steering which at speeds over 50 mph becomes erratic. The car pulls left and right and must be constantly corrected. The power steering becomes more and more difficult to manage as the car heats up. At two hours into a trip we were jerking the car back and forth to maintain the car in the lane. The steering becomes less and less reliable. Dealer said there were no code indicators when the car was taken in to address the problem. The dealer knows about the problem but claims he has to replicate it before he will address it, however, he is unwilling to take the car on a high speed drive for the time it takes for the problem to present itself. There are no problems thus far with low speed city driving. A quick internet search revealed this is a systemic problem which the manufacturer is unwilling to address. Would not recommend this model. Update. After seven attempts to repair the steering issue with minor fixes that didn't work, KIA finally agreed there was a real problem and replaced the entire steering column. The vehicle is now operating normally. Please be persistent if your Sorento develops a steering problem. If necessary contact KIA Corporate and open a case, which is what we did. We also contacted an attorney who specializes in Lemon Laws. Only after we informed our local dealer service department of our efforts did we see real action and results. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV for the money Carlover , 12/15/2016 SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 119 of 125 people found this review helpful Leased this SUV for 3 years this past week. I choose the snow white pearl with merlot leather interior. I traded 2 other vehicles in for this one as my wife and I didn't need 2 since we are retired. I have leased over 20 vehicles in the past 20 years including BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus. The Sorento is one of the best vehicles I have ever leased. I have the SX with Advanced Technology package which includes Lane Departure Warning, Advanced smart cruise control, Forward Collision Warning Autonomous Emergency Warning and Electronic Parking Brake. I added remote start and Home link rear view mirror. The build quality is exceptional, doors close with a solid thud like the German cars, and interior quality is as good or better than Lexus RX350. Interior noise levels are exceptionally low with no tire hiss being heard in the rain which makes listening to the very good 10 speaker Infinity sound system even better. Heated and ventilated front seats are great along with the heated steering wheel. The 3rd row isn't that roomy but I will probably not use it that much but cargo room behind the second row is very good. If you will use the 3rd row often this may not be your best choice. Reliability isn't known yet since I only have 650 miles on the SUV. I hope this helps anyone looking to purchase an suv. Performance Report Abuse