2013 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,705$8,764$10,473
Clean$6,431$8,396$10,021
Average$5,882$7,661$9,117
Rough$5,333$6,926$8,213
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,925$7,857$9,462
Clean$5,682$7,528$9,054
Average$5,197$6,868$8,237
Rough$4,712$6,209$7,420
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,722$11,181$13,226
Clean$8,365$10,712$12,655
Average$7,651$9,775$11,513
Rough$6,937$8,837$10,372
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,251$9,512$11,388
Clean$6,955$9,113$10,896
Average$6,361$8,315$9,914
Rough$5,767$7,517$8,931
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,292$8,292$9,954
Clean$6,034$7,945$9,525
Average$5,519$7,249$8,666
Rough$5,004$6,553$7,807
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,875$9,024$10,809
Clean$6,594$8,645$10,342
Average$6,031$7,888$9,410
Rough$5,468$7,131$8,477
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,273$9,511$11,369
Clean$6,975$9,112$10,878
Average$6,380$8,314$9,897
Rough$5,784$7,516$8,916
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV w/Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,174$8,011$9,538
Clean$5,921$7,675$9,126
Average$5,415$7,003$8,303
Rough$4,910$6,331$7,480
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,571$9,836$11,719
Clean$7,261$9,424$11,213
Average$6,641$8,599$10,202
Rough$6,021$7,774$9,190
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,422$8,458$10,148
Clean$6,159$8,103$9,710
Average$5,634$7,394$8,834
Rough$5,108$6,684$7,958
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,854$10,363$12,446
Clean$7,532$9,928$11,909
Average$6,889$9,059$10,835
Rough$6,246$8,190$9,760
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,675 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,675 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,675 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Kia Sorento ranges from $4,910 to $9,538, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.