Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,705
|$8,764
|$10,473
|Clean
|$6,431
|$8,396
|$10,021
|Average
|$5,882
|$7,661
|$9,117
|Rough
|$5,333
|$6,926
|$8,213
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,925
|$7,857
|$9,462
|Clean
|$5,682
|$7,528
|$9,054
|Average
|$5,197
|$6,868
|$8,237
|Rough
|$4,712
|$6,209
|$7,420
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,722
|$11,181
|$13,226
|Clean
|$8,365
|$10,712
|$12,655
|Average
|$7,651
|$9,775
|$11,513
|Rough
|$6,937
|$8,837
|$10,372
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,251
|$9,512
|$11,388
|Clean
|$6,955
|$9,113
|$10,896
|Average
|$6,361
|$8,315
|$9,914
|Rough
|$5,767
|$7,517
|$8,931
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,292
|$8,292
|$9,954
|Clean
|$6,034
|$7,945
|$9,525
|Average
|$5,519
|$7,249
|$8,666
|Rough
|$5,004
|$6,553
|$7,807
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,875
|$9,024
|$10,809
|Clean
|$6,594
|$8,645
|$10,342
|Average
|$6,031
|$7,888
|$9,410
|Rough
|$5,468
|$7,131
|$8,477
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,273
|$9,511
|$11,369
|Clean
|$6,975
|$9,112
|$10,878
|Average
|$6,380
|$8,314
|$9,897
|Rough
|$5,784
|$7,516
|$8,916
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV w/Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,174
|$8,011
|$9,538
|Clean
|$5,921
|$7,675
|$9,126
|Average
|$5,415
|$7,003
|$8,303
|Rough
|$4,910
|$6,331
|$7,480
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,571
|$9,836
|$11,719
|Clean
|$7,261
|$9,424
|$11,213
|Average
|$6,641
|$8,599
|$10,202
|Rough
|$6,021
|$7,774
|$9,190
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,422
|$8,458
|$10,148
|Clean
|$6,159
|$8,103
|$9,710
|Average
|$5,634
|$7,394
|$8,834
|Rough
|$5,108
|$6,684
|$7,958
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,854
|$10,363
|$12,446
|Clean
|$7,532
|$9,928
|$11,909
|Average
|$6,889
|$9,059
|$10,835
|Rough
|$6,246
|$8,190
|$9,760