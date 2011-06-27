Estimated values
2005 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$1,973
|$2,381
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,842
|$2,220
|Average
|$993
|$1,581
|$1,898
|Rough
|$830
|$1,319
|$1,576
Estimated values
2005 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$2,155
|$2,601
|Clean
|$1,263
|$2,012
|$2,425
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,727
|$2,073
|Rough
|$906
|$1,441
|$1,722