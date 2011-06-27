  1. Home
Used 2003 Kia Sedona LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.1 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4802 lbs.
Gross weight5959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1186 lbs.
Length194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear White
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Dark Green Emerald
  • Silky Beige
  • Diamond Silver
  • Sage Green
  • Ruby Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R H tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
