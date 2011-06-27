Estimated values
2003 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,596
|$1,914
|Clean
|$924
|$1,472
|$1,766
|Average
|$769
|$1,224
|$1,470
|Rough
|$614
|$977
|$1,175
2003 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,734
|$2,080
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,599
|$1,919
|Average
|$836
|$1,330
|$1,598
|Rough
|$667
|$1,061
|$1,276