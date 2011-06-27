Estimated values
2002 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,422
|$1,700
|Clean
|$821
|$1,308
|$1,565
|Average
|$678
|$1,080
|$1,297
|Rough
|$535
|$852
|$1,029
Estimated values
2002 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,538
|$1,839
|Clean
|$889
|$1,415
|$1,694
|Average
|$734
|$1,169
|$1,403
|Rough
|$580
|$922
|$1,113