Used 2002 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews
Best van out there!
We bought our Sedona in 2002 and have put over 120,000 miles on it. It is very reliable and comfortable. We get about 14 mpg in city and 24 on hiway. 2002 was the first year for this car, and ours was built early in the year. We read the reviews before we bought, and knew that certain things would break, and they did, and they were covered by the warranty. Kia put stronger versions of those parts on vans sold later in the year, so if you're buying a used one, look at the MFG date and get one built later in the year. Example: transmission and engine mounts, and sun roof cable. When ours broke, we discovered they had changed the spec to different, stronger ones.
140,000 miles and still going strong!
We bought our Sedona new in 2002. It was a daily driver while the kids were in car seats, now it's our road-trip and weekend car. We bought one of the first ones that came off the boat, and it had all the problems the reviewers said it would have. The good news is, when those faulty parts failed it was covered under warranty and they were replaced with improved parts. I was pleased that Kia had redesigned the faulty parts (not all auto makers do this), and we have had zero problems with the replacement parts. We had thought we would buy a new(er) van, but after looking at the options, we decided to keep the old one a while longer. It's that good!
Bad Experience. Unsafe .. and others think so too
Warning- XXX -Warning Fair Warning to anyone considering this car. It is totally unsafe as it will just 'turn off' in the middle of driving- anywhere. Not good for what most buy as a 'family' car. Left my wife and kids stranded 3 times and me several times as well. Could be fuel pump/filter, air mass sensor, TPS, IPM Module, Junction Box, cold air sensor, or the key cylinder. My mechanic is stumped. Rust Bucket too. The sliding door handle fell off and there are other small hardware issues. At least I get $ 250.00 to haul her away. I cannot in good conscience sell this to another party based on what I know. Bottom line- KIA's reliability just plain sucks!! Enough said.
120K miles and still going strong
We got this van new, and after 11 years and over 120K miles an update is in order. This van was new to this country in 02, and there were a number of issues. Ours was one of the ones built earlier in the year, and we had the expected issues come up, but they replaced all the faulty bits with the improved ones, and no problems with those parts since. We have driven this van all over the US and it has performed like a champ. We initially got this van to fit kids in car seats, and now use it mostly for family outings and road trips. The original engine and transmission are still going strong. This van has been a great value.
Better than I expected
We bought our Sedona new in '02 after our Windstar gave up the ghost. After all of our shopping around, test driving, negotiating, etc. it came down to the Kia or a Honda Odyssey. Honda's warranty was a joke and their non-negotiable price was $6 grand more. We took a chance. Can't say we've regretted it. A few quirks that were expected for the first model year of any car, but the warranty covered everything. Gas mileage continues to be a disappointment, but this thing plows through the snow and tows a fishing boat with no issues. Would like to buy the wife a new one but at 185,000 miles she refuses to give it up. Perfect? No. But definitely a lot for the money.
