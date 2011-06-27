Estimated values
2004 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,350
|$1,633
|Clean
|$730
|$1,203
|$1,457
|Average
|$548
|$910
|$1,106
|Rough
|$365
|$616
|$755
Estimated values
2004 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,857
|$2,324
|Clean
|$872
|$1,655
|$2,074
|Average
|$655
|$1,251
|$1,574
|Rough
|$437
|$848
|$1,074
Estimated values
2004 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,902
|$2,348
|Clean
|$946
|$1,695
|$2,096
|Average
|$710
|$1,282
|$1,591
|Rough
|$474
|$869
|$1,085
Estimated values
2004 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,988
|$2,488
|Clean
|$933
|$1,772
|$2,221
|Average
|$700
|$1,340
|$1,685
|Rough
|$467
|$908
|$1,150