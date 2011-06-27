  1. Home
Used 2004 Kia Rio Cinco Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque104 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower104 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track56.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.3 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight2447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume102.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Width65.9 in.
Rear track57.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gold
  • Diamond Silver
  • Classic Red
  • Rally Blue
  • Polar White
  • Cinnamon
  • Blueberry
  • Willow Green
  • Pewter Gray
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P175/65R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
