  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2007 Kia Optima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Kia Optima LX Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,355
See Optima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,355
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/508.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,355
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,355
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,355
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,355
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,355
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Front track61.5 in.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Light Almond Beige
  • Deep Ocean Blue
  • Midnight Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Ruby Red
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,355
P205/60R16 91H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,355
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,355
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima Inventory

Related Used 2007 Kia Optima LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles