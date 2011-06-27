Estimated values
2007 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$3,371
|$3,934
|Clean
|$2,079
|$3,038
|$3,549
|Average
|$1,620
|$2,373
|$2,778
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,707
|$2,008
Estimated values
2007 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,050
|$3,005
|$3,513
|Clean
|$1,846
|$2,709
|$3,169
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,116
|$2,481
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,522
|$1,793
Estimated values
2007 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$2,620
|$3,039
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,361
|$2,741
|Average
|$1,285
|$1,844
|$2,146
|Rough
|$921
|$1,327
|$1,551
Estimated values
2007 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,339
|$3,418
|$3,991
|Clean
|$2,106
|$3,081
|$3,600
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,406
|$2,818
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,731
|$2,037
Estimated values
2007 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,899
|$2,683
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,418
|$2,796
|Average
|$1,333
|$1,888
|$2,189
|Rough
|$955
|$1,359
|$1,582