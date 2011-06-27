Used 2012 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews
A different breed for sure
A bit of background to help frame my take on the XF: Nearly everything I've driven in the past has had two doors, and performance has always been paramount (past cars include an S2000 and a 328i). The XF is clearly a departure. It's large, plush, and gadget laden. Still, the car certainly satisfies my need for speed. It strikes a solid balance between the ability to carve canyons and coddle. I've been a die-hard BMW fan for years, and the decision to throw my hat into Jaguar's ring was the product of considerable research and multiple test-drives against the 528i (similar lease rate). The 5 is a fine car, but the Jag is more car (and more muscle) for the money.
Best Car that I've ever owned
Bought this car for $35500, certified with 19000 miles, now have 27000 miles in about 9 months. Best car, handling, acceleration, road holding, brakes, looks. It has it all I got a free service after about 7000 miles. So I have spend $0 on repairs. Get about 19.5 mpg in spirited driving, can get 25-30 mpg on highway. I have had Corvette, Acura, Lexus, but this is the best. I thought it might not hold up, but it did great on a 1000 mile trip.
Jags should not get a bad rap
2012 XF has been trouble free, excellent handling, comfortable, and tremendous acceleration. A Beautiful car, I put 1800 miles so far (having bought it used) and have not had anything go wrong whatsoever
I wish I could love this car more but....
A few months after purchasing the vehicle used with 45k miles a coolant leak developed. Lucky me because this happened at 49k miles and it has a 4 year/50k mile warranty. The dealership stood by Jaguar's warranty and helped me. It took 3 trips to the dealer to get it fixed. They ended up replacing the coolant reservoir the first time, the Y pipe the second time, and the 3rd try was the charm having replaced a hose that was leaking. Although frustrating to have those issues and keep having to go back to the dealer, the actual dealership was great to work with and ended up getting it resolved, they gave me a loaner car 2 of the 3 times. That is the type of issue that can happen to any car so I'm not knocking the vehicle TOO much there. The exclusivity, looks, style, used value, etc. on this car are pretty unbeatable. I specifically only looked for 2012's because in 2012 was the first year of the model refresh giving it the unbelievably seductive headlights and tail lights and more refreshes, but 2012 is also the LAST year of the standard 5.0 L V8 motor. Car is great to drive, great to be seen in, comfortable seats, great sound system on the portfolio trim. The brisk, effortless acceleration from the v8 delivers lots of laughs and is high on the giggle meter. Preventative Maintenance costs aren't TOO bad as long as you avoid the dealer for that, I got a full synthetic oil change, fluids topped off, fuel injectors cleaned, 4 wheel-alignment, flat tire repair, different tire installed, and 2 air filters replaced all for $245. 1 problem is the interior build quality has developed a squeak/rattle. I call it an "expansion and contraction" rattle because it only rattles/squeaks in hot temperatures or when the car has been in the sun all day..it doesn't rattle at all during the winter or cold mornings. Would I buy a 2012 XF again? Ehh..now that they are out of warranty I'd probably opt for an in-warranty supercharged V6 XF of a later year. Anything major breaking on this Jag out of warranty will be back breaking. Oh one last thing: I don't know if I am idiot...or if this was completely skipped in the building of my spec, but my car does not have child safety anchors. The indicators on the leather seats, that tell you where they should be...point to an area behind the seat that does not have a safety anchor...scratching my head on this one.
A unique driving experience
I owned this car for 3.5 years before I was recently T-boned and the car totaled. I loved this car. Great interior and exterior design. Handled beautifully and a great feel behind the wheel of the 5.0. However, the navigation was not comparable to the German competitors even when I bought it in 2013...Can't give it 5 stars for that reason. Overall recommend this year and model however. I am in the market again and hoping that the 2017's "S" model is 5 star worthy!
