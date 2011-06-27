  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(91)
2008 INFINITI G37 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine with thrilling exhaust note, excellent handling, sports car exterior with a luxury car interior, user-friendly high-tech features.
  • Cramped rear seat, manual gearbox's abrupt clutch engagement, optional four-wheel steering muddles feedback.
Edmunds' Expert Review

More than just a livable version of Nissan's Z-car, the redesigned 2008 Infiniti G37 coupe, with its 330-hp V6 and elegantly crafted interior, successfully serves as both sports car and luxury coupe.

Vehicle overview

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Or at the very least, don't screw it up. That's the mantra that must've been hanging in banner form at Infiniti's design headquarters when the time came to redo its popular G series luxury sport coupe. The outgoing model looked great and was a joy to drive, a sort of middle ground that could be viewed as either a more civilized Nissan 350Z or a more hooliganized G35 sedan.

Thankfully, the new 2008 Infiniti G37 follows the same formula. It looks great (albeit in a more voluptuous sort of way than the original), is even more of a hoot to drive and more deftly serves as either a sports car or luxury car, depending on its driver's mood. Oh, and lest we forget to mention, it now sports a larger, 330-hp engine. In other words, Infiniti definitely didn't screw it up.

Despite the change in name, the G37 is still very much the coupe version of the latest G35 sedan. The higher number indicates its larger 3.7-liter engine and certainly hints at its more sporting intent. Along with adding the new engine, Infiniti brought the G37 up to date via a new body structure; the company says it's 36 percent stiffer than the previous generation's. The added stiffness combines with a slightly lower overall height, wider front and rear track widths, and revised suspension components for improved handling. This is especially true of models fitted with the available Sport Package.

Inside, the G37 benefits from the same transformation the G35 underwent last year. Materials are simply excellent, highlighted by such items as the car's new leather-accented magnesium transmission paddle shifters and the "Japanese Washi-paper finish" aluminum trim that provides a refreshingly unique take on cabin decoration. Additionally, a full array of standard and optional high-tech features will appeal to more technologically inclined buyers.

There aren't many entry-level luxury coupes on the market, but the available few are impressive. The new Audi A5 is worthy of cross-shopping with the G37, though it starts at a higher base price. The BMW 335i is a superior car, but it's more expensive than the G37 as well. The Infiniti's principal competition, therefore, is the BMW 328i, which is more involving to drive and a few steps ahead in interior materials quality, yet considerably less muscular under the hood than the broad-shouldered G. If you can live without the Bimmer's unmatched combination of sporty handling and a comfortable ride, then the 2008 Infiniti G37 should make an excellent addition to your garage -- as either a luxury coupe or a sports car.

2008 INFINITI G37 models

The 2008 Infiniti G37 is essentially the coupe version of the G35 sedan. It's differentiated by unique styling, more power and two fewer doors. There are three trim levels available: base, Journey and Sport 6MT. The base model comes standard with 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, keyless ignition, leather upholstery, eight-way driver and four-way passenger power seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, a folding rear seat and a CD/MP3 player with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The Journey trim adds an eight-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and an in-dash six-CD changer.

The Sport 6MT trim refers to this coupe's six-speed manual transmission, and additional equipment includes a limited-slip rear differential, 19-inch wheels, high-performance tires, sport suspension and brakes, and sport-styled front seats with manual thigh extensions and driver's power-adjustable torso and thigh bolsters. Save for the manual transmission, these features are part of the Sport Package available on automatic-equipped G37s.

The Premium Package available on all G37s includes a sunroof (also available as a stand-alone option), a power steering wheel, driver memory, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, an upgraded Bose stereo and an iPod interface. Available in conjunction with the Premium Package is a navigation system that includes real-time traffic information, voice activation, a rearview camera and a 9GB hard drive for music files. The Technology Package can be added when both aforementioned packages are selected; it includes adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights and pre-crash seatbelts. The G37 can also be equipped with four-wheel active steering (4WAS).

2008 Highlights

The all-new Infiniti G37 replaces the G35 Coupe for 2008. The name change refers to the new 3.7-liter version of last year's V6, which raises horsepower to a very robust 330. The G37 also incorporates the great many advances made by last year's redesigned G35 sedan, including revised styling, a stiffer body structure, improved handling, new electronics features and upgraded interior quality.

Performance & mpg

The Infiniti G37 is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 good for 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. The base and Journey trim levels come standard with a five-speed automatic transmission with paddle-shift automanual control, while the Sport 6MT features a six-speed manual. In performance testing, an automatic-equipped G37 Journey accelerated to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, while a Sport 6MT coupe pulled a nearly identical 5.4 seconds to 60 mph. Infiniti estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the automatic G37 and 17/26 for the manual model.

Safety

All 2008 Infiniti G37s come standard with stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. Models with the optional Technology Package get adaptive headlights and front seatbelts that can better prepare for front occupant safety if a collision is anticipated.

Driving

The 2008 Infiniti G37's stiff chassis reminds you that every moment you waste running errands in suburbia could be better spent on some remote back road utilizing the G's athletic moves. Yet, surprisingly, the tautly calibrated chassis (even with the sport suspension) proves compliant over most pavement surfaces, once again fueling the idea that the G coupe is as much a luxury car as it is a sport one. In other words, the G37 is ready for just about any driving occasion: daily commute, 800-mile road trip or blasting through that remote mountain road.

We'd stick with the standard steering setup, as the four-wheel system (4WAS) that varies the steering ratio and swivels the rear wheels up to 1 degree fails to weight up properly in the corners and provides limited feedback. We'd also probably stick with the standard five-speed automatic and its quick-shifting paddles mounted on the steering column, which blips the throttle for rev-matched downshifts. The Sport 6MT trim's manual transmission has a clutch that errs on the side of heavy and engages abruptly, while the shift lever is slow to move through its gates.

Interior

Forward of its cramped rear seat, the G37 coupe is practically identical to the G35. That means the sedan's user-friendly controls, excellent build quality and handsome design appear in the coupe as well. The available sport seats, with their adjustable bolsters, are very comfortable and snugly hold you in place -- perhaps a little too snugly in the posterior area. Unlike the sedan, though, the front seats are mounted slightly lower and offer a greater range of motion. This is good news for taller drivers, but others may find the resulting higher cowl results in a more confining environment. For good or bad, the G definitely "feels" more like a sports car despite the plush, luxury car surroundings.

As in many coupes, rear legroom is scant, and rear headroom is particularly compromised by the G37's severely raked back window. Plus, the trunk is on the small side, with only 7.4 cubic feet of space. The rear seats flip forward, though, to allow the transportation of bulkier items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 INFINITI G37.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!
sl4y3r,01/04/2013
I traded my 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5S for a 2008 G37 Coupe because the lack of power it had and it was boring to drive. The G37 Coupe is so fun to drive; especially when merging on the highway >:] With this car car you can pass others cars with ease. The stock exhaust is just amazing when you turn it on and the interior design is really nice as well. The BOSE sound systems is really loud and nice and listening to music on my car is what I love to do (especially when commuting to work). I like the memory seats. Also, I use the iPod integration and use the steering wheel controls and it makes it easy to select songs and the iPod is out of sight the whole time.
Sold a Lexus i loved.. for an Infiniti i love more!
poolshark7,03/06/2012
Ever since i saw a Lexus IS300 in first year of production i knew i wanted one. Eventually got a black 5 speed with spoiler.. (had my mind on NEVER letting it go)...... daily driven, loved it for 6 years longest i've had a car.. and then just happened to stop one day at lunch and test drive an absolutely gorgeous athens blue G37S... just on a whim.. guess what - i ended up buying it that same day. I'm 5'3" and find the G very comfortable. Like another reviewer said, it's a little light on response, need to anticipate acceleration or use the paddles or tap over into DS mode for more immediate shifts. For a 6 cylinder this car is FAAAAASSST!! 0-60 much faster than a Straight 6 Lexus, wow...
I'm a car guy again!
Matt,11/22/2010
Bought this car 2 days ago and traded in my Lexus ES 350. The Lexus is truly a fantastic car for comfort and fuel economy, but it requires you to lose your man card. My past cars have been Mustang V8's, Saab 9.5, BMW 525 and Acura TL. I've only driven the G37 about 4 times so far, but I love it and can't wait to drive it again. It's quiet and comfy when you want it to be, but can certainly growl and perform with the push of a pedal. Some say the brakes are touchy, I say precise. Some don't like the "off the line" acceleration, buy a true sports car. Some don't like the trunk space, IT'S A COUPE! Head space? I'm 6' 190, no problem. I'm a car guy again!
G37 over vette and cayman
Karl ,06/28/2008
Came out of an 04 350Z. Have always loved the G. Car has a fantastic ride for the 19" wheels. Exceptional handling and what lines. One of my fav features are the seats. The music box is all I listen to now and is awesome. Tires are starting to feather a bit on front already, will most likely give me the dreaded tire growl at only 4K. yuk Nissan. MPG 20, who cares, this is a sports car and yes I run premium. Absolutely love pushing that start button every morning and hearing that feral sounding music in back.
Features & Specs

More about the 2008 INFINITI G37
More About This Model

It happens on lap 4. That's when the difference between Infiniti's 2008 G37 Coupe and BMW's 2007 335i Coupe crystallizes.

All at once the BMW coupe that we've considered the leader in its class finally decides it's had enough. With its oil temperature pinned at 300 degrees F and its coolant temperature climbing rapidly, the turbocharged Bavarian wonder engages its limp-home mode and we crawl pathetically back to the pits.

This all-too-dramatic demonstration of Japanese-versus-German engineering occurred at Nissan's Arizona Test Center, where Infiniti invited a select group of journalists to drive the 2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe back-to-back with Germany's best. The limp-home part, well, that wasn't part of the plan.

In fairness, both cars had experienced a relentless pounding by journalists with a profound absence of mechanical sympathy before the BMW finally succumbed to the desert heat. But the flogging had been similarly abusive to both cars, and the Infiniti G37 never showed any signs of weakness.

Major hardware changes
The 2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe is a fully updated version of the G35 coupe that put Infiniti on the map as a serious player in the market for premium sporting coupes. There's a new engine, new front suspension, updated styling both inside and out, and slightly altered dimensions.

The real news is the power plant, which received an increase in displacement to 3.7 liters thanks to a 4.6mm increase in stroke. Nissan's Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL) now alters valve timing and lift on the intake valves. Compression is increased from 10.6:1 to 11.0:1. These tweaks combine to increase output to a projected 330 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. That's 30 hp more and 30 lb-ft less torque than BMW's 335i coupe. It represents an improvement of 55 hp and 2 lb-ft over the current G35 coupe's 3.5-liter V6.

Transmission options include a five-speed automatic, which is shared with the G35 sedan but includes a new calibration and modified torque converter characteristics. It also comes with shift paddles behind the steering wheel. Alternatively, there's a six-speed manual that is modified from the sedan to reduce vibration. Its clutch is also refined for smoother engagement. The test car we drove, however, featured the G model's five-speed automatic transmission.

The basis for the G37 is Nissan's revised FM (Front Midship) platform, which now boasts a 36-percent increase in rigidity over the G35 coupe. The front double-wishbone suspension now has a single, lower ball joint instead of the previous double ball-joint arrangement in order to reduce steering kickback. Rear suspension remains a multilink setup.

When the G37 is equipped with a sport package (as was our test car), it will feature the largest-diameter brake rotors in the segment. Fourteen-inch rotors are stopped by four-piston (two per side) front calipers. The rear setup will include fractionally smaller 13.8-inch rotors and conventional single-action two-piston calipers. In dynamic bench tests, the larger front rotors helped reduce brake temperatures by 100 F compared to the G35's sport-package brakes, which should translate directly to better fade resistance.

Four-wheel active steering (4WAS) steers the rear wheels up to 1 degree based on input from an array of sensors, and it will be available on coupes with the Premium Package. Adding in small amounts of rear steering effectively changes the overall steering ratio between 12:1 and 20:1. Rear steering is currently a $1,500 option on the 2007 Infiniti G35 Sedan, so we expect a similar price structure for the coupe.

New styling inside and out
The coupe's proportions remain the same, but there are significant detail tweaks that differentiate the newer, more muscular G. The grille now features Infiniti's signature double arch, the headlights and taillights are L-shaped and the rear deck incorporates an integral spoiler. There's also a distinct character line running the length of both sides of the hood.

Dimensionally the G coupe remains low and wide. Overall length is up about one inch while width and height change only 0.2 and 0.1 inch, respectively. The wheelbase is still 112.2 inches — considerably longer than both the BMW 335i and Lexus IS 350 sedan.

Anyone comfortable with the current G35 will feel right at home in the G37. Most of the hardware looks to have been lifted directly from the 2007 G35 sedan, including the seats, shift lever and steering wheel. The basic layout is the same as well, with a rounded door panel melding into the dash. Aluminum trim is plentiful — from the doors to the pedals with the Sport Package. And there's the Infiniti-signature oval analog clock built into the dash.

The instrument panel still moves up and down as the steering wheel's tilt is adjusted, but the magnesium shift paddles (right for upshifts, left for downshifts) do not turn with the wheel. The steering wheel on the Sport Package car we drove included audio, cruise control and Bluetooth buttons and had a satisfyingly fat leather-wrapped rim.

The sport seats still use an asymmetrical design with a small bolster in the middle of the driver seat and adjustable thigh extensions. The seat adjustment controls have moved from the side of the center console to more conventional placement on the outside of the seat bottom cushion.

Giddyup
From the first corner driven in anger, it's easy to sense the G37's focus. There's firmer damping and better body control than in the BMW 335i. More impressive is the steering, which offers a perfect compromise of surface feel, steering effort and feedback. This makes the G37 more intuitive and better behaved at the cornering limit than the BMW — and the car we drove hadn't even been fitted with the optional four-wheel steering.

The engine, despite its longer stroke, retains the 7,500-rpm redline of the G35 sedan and makes genuinely usable power at high rpm. In tight corners the G's viscous limited-slip differential puts power down consistently through 245/40ZR19 rear rubber. Infiniti staggers the tires so the front gets smaller 225/40ZR19 tires. Both the 19-inch wheels and limited-slip differential are exclusive to the Sport Package.

It's clear when driving hard that Nissan is keenly aware its competition has upped the bar. The improvements to the G37 are shrewdly focused in areas which help the G compare favorably in exactly the conditions we were given to test the cars — on a racetrack. With the Sport Package comes stiffer springs, more aggressive dampers and larger antiroll bars. We'll withhold judgment about the G's ability to adapt to real-world driving as brilliantly as BMW's 3 Series until we're able to drive them both on the street.

One area in which we know the G falls short is the shift lever for the automatic transmission, which must be toggled forward for upshifts and backward for downshifts — the opposite of BMW practice. We've always liked pulling back on the lever to trigger the next higher gear as acceleration drives us into the seat, as if we were shifting from 3rd to 4th gear. Pushing forward on the lever to downshift under braking is similarly intuitive.

Of course, if you use the shift paddles, none of this matters. Downshifts are executed with a perfect rpm match — a rare and impressive achievement in a transmission with a torque converter.

The question remains whether the G37 Sport will match the acceleration of the BMW 335i, which hits 60 mph in only 4.8 seconds and trounces the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds at almost 106 mph. Our seat-of-the-pants assessment says that the G37 isn't quite up to that task, due mostly to its torque deficit, fewer gears (the Bimmer has a six-speed automatic) and heavier estimated weight (3,682 pounds vs. 3,571 pounds).

But anytime the going gets twisty and you're driving in the upper reaches of the power band, the G will leave the 3 Series in its wake with better top-end punch and a more performance-focused chassis.

Get yours
G37 coupes will hit dealers on August 21 of this year. Infiniti PR folks were characteristically tight-lipped about pricing, which won't be announced until just before the on-sale date.

If Infiniti follows tradition, however, it will undercut its German competition in price while offering similar or better performance. Currently, that means a G37 sport coupe with the five-speed automatic transmission will have to tally less than $44,000 — an easy task considering the current car with these options rings up a $35,750 tab.

More importantly, it probably won't ever limp home.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Overview

The Used 2008 INFINITI G37 is offered in the following submodels: G37 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 INFINITI G37?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 INFINITI G37 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey is priced between $9,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 75801 and132039 miles.
  • The Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 137989 and137989 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 INFINITI G37s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 INFINITI G37 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 G37s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 75801 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 INFINITI G37.

Can't find a used 2008 INFINITI G37s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI G37 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,190.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,129.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI G37 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,798.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 INFINITI G37?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

