Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,431
|$7,062
|$7,995
|Clean
|$4,931
|$6,405
|$7,236
|Average
|$3,932
|$5,093
|$5,719
|Rough
|$2,933
|$3,780
|$4,201
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,799
|$7,025
|$8,281
|Clean
|$4,358
|$6,372
|$7,495
|Average
|$3,475
|$5,066
|$5,924
|Rough
|$2,592
|$3,761
|$4,352
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,006
|$8,410
|$9,772
|Clean
|$5,453
|$7,628
|$8,845
|Average
|$4,348
|$6,065
|$6,990
|Rough
|$3,243
|$4,502
|$5,135